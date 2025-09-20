Video of a student painting over a Charlie Kirk memorial message on the spirit rock at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) went viral this week.

(Video via Wilmington radio host Nick Craig on X)

Zofia Zambrano was identified through her now-deleted LinkedIn account as the female student seen in the video dumping and smearing light blue paint over the memorial to Kirk.

In the video, Zambrano can be heard saying that her Chapel Hill friends "will be proud," and that what she was doing would make her "iconic."

"Charlie Kirk is definitely not the morals I support," Zambrano can be heard stating. She went on to say, while smearing the memorial with paint, that she was "taught to love your neighbor."

Other students around her asked her to stop and asked her, "So, this is loving your neighbor?"

Zambrano unironically told the other students, "I am not judging; it's not my right to judge but it's also not your right to judge either." She also said she didn't care if she got in trouble, and "it's the price I gotta pay."

A UNCW security officer showed up at the midpoint of the video and asked to speak to Zambrano away from the memorial.

The video shows a student who said Zambrano shoved her, and the student shows the camera holder her shirt, which has the same blue paint on the front of it.

Zambrano was assisted by at least two other students which have yet to be identified; one male and one female. The female can be seen smirking as a student tells her that what they were doing to the memorial is "exactly why this happened in the first place," referring to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"You destroy things you don't agree with, that is why he was shot," the off-camera student said to the unidentified female.

Here is the before and after image of Zambrano's handiwork:

UNCW Chancellor Aswanti Volety issued two statements on the Sept. 16 incident: a short one to the students and a lengthy one to the whole UNCW campus.

The short statement acknowledged the incident and noted a verbal confrontation occurred and paint was "splashed" on students before delivering the standard "safety first" lines.

The long statement Volety said he was "appalled" by the video of the memorial being painted over, and that safety is "paramount."

Volety also wrote, "We are actively looking into everything that transpired this week. Violations of policies or procedures will be addressed."

UNCW's policies on displays are fairly thorough and include an entire section dedicated to the two spirit rocks on campus. The policy is pretty clear: Anything painted on them should remain untouched for 24 hours.

"Let me be clear: if it is determined that state or federal laws were broken, we will cooperate fully with the prosecution of those law breakers as determined by the law enforcement authorities," Volety wrote.

Meanwhile, the rock has been repainted at least twice more since the initial act by Zambrano on Sept. 17 with no additional response from Volety or UNCW.

Wilmington wasn't the only UNC System school that had an incident like this.

At UNC Chapel Hill's School of Law, a message board in one of the buildings on campus displayed an image of Kirk's face with horns drawn on his head and a message that read "good riddance."

A UNC-CH spokesperson told me in an email that the picture had been reported to them and quickly removed.

After contacting the law school, I was sent multiple other images of items like the one below that were posted to that same board. It's unclear if these items were also taken down. If anyone knows what “FEPSOP” stands for, give me a shout.

More To The Story

UNC System Board of Governors member Woody White responded to the video of Zambrano pouring paint over the memorial. White is an attorney by trade who lives and works in Wilmington. White's full response was lengthy, but well worth taking the time to read.

White describes how activists on the Left have controlled college campuses while conservative students have censored themselves, and how things have begun to swing the other way.

"Then 6 days ago, a young man died on a college campus in Utah while expressing his own beliefs, and the pendulum accelerated its swing, as evidenced by what happened at @uncw today," wrote White.



He then cuts to the core of the issue, writing that,"The painting over of spirit rock near the amphitheater, and the rude disregard by left-wing activists of the unwritten rules of when and how to appropriately express their own points of view is indicative of the depth of the problem."

Here's White's full statement:

My statement on the events at UNCW earlier today:

_______

For too long on many American campuses, left-wing activists were emboldened by weak and feckless leadership that allowed one-sided conversation to own public spaces, squelch and censor opposing points of view, and rule a in quasi-fiefdom form without much competition.

Conservative students feared reputational damage for expressing themselves, feared receiving poor grades from liberal professors if they chose to speak up in class, and in some cases, feared for their safety as more and more militant students said it was ok to commit violence over political disagreements.

But then, things started to change: conservative students slowly began to emerge from the shadows and speak up with more frequency about their beliefs and desire for more thought diversity, a growing number of campus and system leaders began to support these efforts, and the tide began to turn.

Then 6 days ago, a young man died on a college campus in Utah while expressing his own beliefs, and the pendulum accelerated its swing, as evidenced by what happened at @uncw today.

The painting over of spirit rock near the amphitheater, and the rude disregard by left-wing activists of the unwritten rules of when and how to appropriately express their own points of view is indicative of the depth of the problem:

Where once actions such as this went unaddressed, or campus leaders just looked the other way, now a growing number of students - like the young people standing up for Charlie this morning were doing - are saying “enough” and we are witnessing conservatives students show up with their own buckets of paint and their own messages, and this infuriates those who had previously enjoyed a monopoly with regard to activities like this.

I first heard about this situation mid-day from multiple sources and subsequently communicated at length with UNCW BOT members, the chancellor, and one of the young ladies with @TPUSA‘s @uncw chapter.

I commended her for her poise and grace in the face of what could have been a much uglier scene, and I assured her that I, and many others, supported her and her peers, and will continue standing up to ensure that their rights of free expression are protected, and that they can grow and thrive on a campus that not only values these ideals, but commits resources to protect them for everyone.

As I understand it, there is a formal review process underway to determine whether there were student code violations (it appeared to me from all the evidence I saw, there were), whether campus police acted appropriately, and I know the Administration and UNCW leadership takes this seriously, as they should.

Sadly, there will be more of these events on our campuses and it is important for campus leaders to provide clear, and unequivocal support to all students by strictly enforcing codes of conduct and maintaining order.

Regrettably, there is a small contingent of students on every campus that do not want civil interaction, do not care much for ‘codes of conduct’ or authority, and instead wish to spread chaos, anarchy, and use the threat of violence to silence those with whom they disagree.

Such views have no place at @uncw or anywhere else in North Carolina and those students should conform their behavior to the rules, or be expelled.

