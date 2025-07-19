Over a year after a Chechen national was shot on private property in Moore County, there is still very little known about the deceased.

Let’s recap:

Ramzan Daraev, a Chechen national, was shot and killed by a Fort Bragg special forces colonel on his home property in a remote area of Moore County.

The incident happened at on the evening of May 3, 2024.

The colonel has not been named.

Daraev was allegedly working to expand fiber optic cable in the area for Brightspeed and was doing so as a subcontractor for Utilities One at the time.

Utilities One is based in New Jersey and has a sketchy founding.

Daraev was living in Chicago.

Daraev was not in a company or official marked vehicle. He not wearing an official uniform, but instead flip flips and sandals, and conducting work at night.

Daraev had been seen by the colonel’s wife taking pictures of their home, children, and property.

Another individual, “Dzhankutov Adsalan,” was found in Daraev’s vehicle "some distance" from the property and was not engaged in any repair or diagnostic activity. He was questioned and was released despite being in the country illegally.

A Fox News report said both men were in the country illegally, and that “the phones collected at the scene have been taken to an Army base for analysis."

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said they’re working with other agencies, no charges were filed against the colonel at the time, and that the state’s Castle Doctrine seemed applicable in the shooting.

Maybe it’s just me, but given the remote area, time of day and the only family out there is that of a special forces soldier, the entire incident feels like it was a foreign surveillance and scouting mission.

More To The Story

One new piece of information was reported by the Fayetteville Observer this week: Daraev’s autopsy report. The outlet does not share the actual document, but the article does describe some of the contents.

The report says Daraev was shot at around 8:40 p.m. on the colonel’s property in the “1600 block of Dowd Road.”

It’s all trees and woods out there and is the type of area where your nearest neighbor is a mile or more away.

According to the Fayetteville Observer’s report, a medical examiner summary of “the circumstances” of the incident says that Daraev was located on the property face down in a field and five shell casings were near his body.

The medical examiner’s report said there was an entry wound to the right cheek that exited through the left neck, and an entry wound to the front of the left shoulder. Also, there were irregular entry and exit wounds to the left upper back, left upper chest, the right mid-back, the right upper chest, and left hand.

The article does not specifically say why these wounds are described as “irregular,” but cites the autopsy report itself, which seems a bit inconclusive and implies one shot might have been back to front:

The report states that the irregular wound to the mid-back “could represent (an) entrance wound,” and the upper chest could “represent an exit wound.” It further states that the wound to Daraev's left shoulder “could represent a re-entry of the gunshot wound” from the head and neck, or a separate gun being discharged.

At any rate, with the number of wounds listed in the autopsy, it appears the colonel wasn’t messing around.

Part of the article about the family’s perspective of what happened lines up with what we already know, but adds more context about the altercation:

According to the Sheriff’s Office and 911 recordings released shortly after the shooting, a woman first called at 8:12 p.m. to report that her husband had confronted a man seen taking photographs on the family’s isolated property. She noted there was a language barrier and claimed Daraev was aggressive. The Sheriff’s Office said the soldier was unarmed when he first spoke to Daraev.

“Unable to establish who Daraev was or why he was on the property, the homeowner asked him to leave,” the statement said. At one point, the statement said, Daraev reportedly asserted "that he was a Chechen national who had served in the Russian military and fought in Ukraine, although investigators have been unable to establish Daraev’s prior foreign military status.” Officials said the encounter turned deadly when Daraev reportedly became "agitated and lunged at the homeowner after repeatedly refusing to leave the property."

In keeping tabs on this story, I make regular checks for legal filings but there has been nothing filed under any name associated with this case so far.

