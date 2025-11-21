A mother of a 13-year-old girl allegedly sexually targeted by an illegal alien is outraged that 29-year-old Jordan Renato Castillo-Chavez wasn’t among those arrested by Customs and Border Patrol this week.

DHS listed Castillo-Chavez as one of six illegal aliens they had sought during Operation Charlotte’s Web, but he had been released because authorities failed to honor the ICE detainers.

The mother of Castillo-Chavez’s 13-year-old victim asked the MCSO about his release and the MCSO said they let him go because they were not “legally required” to detain him.

“The sheriff’s office said they did not notify ICE when Castillo-Chavez bonded out because they weren’t legally required,” WSOCTV reported.

MCSO’s claim is technically correct, but that could change as soon as Dec. 15 when the General Assembly returns for a few days.

House Bill 153, the bill tightening up current laws requiring law enforcement in the state to honor detainers as well as cooperate and communicate with ICE, is still awaiting a veto override.

While the crimes were allegedly committed in March, Castillo-Chavez was not arrested until May. Records show he was booked into jail by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) on May 7. A $50,000 bond was set, which he apparently posted.

Records in the eCourts system show Castillo-Chavez was indicted on those charges on May 19. An affidavit filed in the case says the victim had a brief hospital stay due for “sexual assault (no injuries.”

Court records also show he was fingerprinted, had given a DNA sample and his release order states he had to surrender his passport, remove “Yobo and Snapchat apps,” stay out of Pineville and have no contact with the victim.

