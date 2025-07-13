This is the one year anniversary of the attempt on President Donald Trump's life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

We know little more than we did a year ago about the assassin, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, but we do know a lot more about the failures of the U.S. Secret Service agents that were supposed to be protecting Trump that day — six of which have been suspended.

The Secret Service issued a "one-year update" ahead of the anniversary of the assassination attempt outlining Director Sean Curran's "strategic plan," coupled with the implementation of 46 recommendations made by multiple Congressional oversight committees.

“One year ago, I was by President Trump’s side when a lone gunman attempted to assassinate him in Butler, Pennsylvania,” said Curran. “My heart will always be with all those impacted on that day, especially Corey Comperatore, who lost his life while protecting those around him."

"Since President Trump appointed me as director of the United States Secret Service, I have kept my experience on July 13 top of mind, and the agency has taken many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated in the future," Curran said. "Nothing is more important to the Secret Service than the safety and security of our protectees. As director, I am committed to ensuring our agency is fully equipped, resourced, and aligned to carry out our important mission each and every day.”

The update says that the Secret Service has implemented 21 of the 46 items and that 16 are in progress, and "nine are addressed to non- Secret Service stakeholders."

"Among the reforms implemented are changes to the Secret Service’s protective operations policies to ensure clear lines of accountability and improved information sharing with local law enforcement partners, the creation of an Aviation and Airspace Security division dedicated to maintaining the agency’s critical aerial monitoring capabilities, and modifications to the agency’s resourcing process, in order to ensure that assets are better accounted for and appropriately applied." - Secret Service One-year Update

One of the key oversight committees was the Taskforce on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump. The bulk of the recommendations likely came from their final report, issued in December 2024. That report had over two dozen recommendations directly related to the security failure in Butler.

The Secret Service's update also mentions the suspended agents, but doesn't name them due to the Privacy Act of 1974.

Despite that Act, some of the names have apparently gotten out and were reported by Real Clear Politics' National Political correspondent Susan Crabtree in a very long post on X.

The NY Post later reported on some of Crabtree's X post.

More To The Story

President Trump sat down to talk about the attempt on his life on Fox News with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

In his typical manner, he frankly describes what happened.

He also said he's been briefed multiple times and that he is satisfied with the investigation, but that mistakes were made.

The full episode will be broadcast tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox.

The network also has a special report called Butler Under Fire, but it requires a subscription to Fox Nation at this time.

