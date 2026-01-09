Welcome back to the Old North State Update.

Last week, Democrats running as Republicans to create chaos in the primaries was the main focus. To catch up, read the previous ONSU installment here:

This week we’ll look at a controversial endorsement in a Mecklenburg race and what General Assembly races to be watching.

This week Gov. Josh Stein endorsed Democrat Rodney Sadler, described as a “Charlotte pastor and community advocate,” in the primary challenge to Rep. Carla Cunningham (D-Mecklenburg).

Stein was reported to have endorsed Sadler because of Cunningham’s veto override vote on House Bill 318, the bill closing loopholes on state law enforcement cooperating with ICE.

News of the endorsement came the same day as Cunningham, along with four former Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s employees, filed a petition to remove Sheriff Gary McFadden from office. The petition has serious charges in it, including threats to Cunningham by McFadden over her vote on House Bill 318, allegations of ignoring inmate assaults on officers, and much more.

The local district attorney took up the petition and has asked the State Bureau of Investigations to look into the charges. Read my thread on X about this petition here and here, as well as my article at North State Journal.

Why this is a big deal:

During his tenure as governor, Roy Cooper backed primary challengers for Democrats who voted with Republicans on certain bills and veto overrides. It now appears Stein is following that pattern with the backing of Sadler.

The above video is AI generated.

Top General Assembly Battle

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) and Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page.

Berger has been endorsed by President Trump.

An “independent” poll released this past week has Berger leading Sheriff Sam Page 39% to 35%, but the details bear a closer look with Berger leading 46-18 in Guilford and Page leading 52-32 in Rockingham.

Other key takeaways from the poll:

“Berger wins Republicans (69% of the electorate) 41-35. Page wins Undeclareds (31%) by 36-34.”

“Berger wins very conservative voters (51%) by 40-34 and somewhat conservative voters (32%) by 39-31. Page leads 46-35 with moderate and liberal primary voters (16%).”

“President Trump’s endorsement is a 39-7 net plus, with 54% saying it makes no difference. Berger leads 54-21 with those more likely to back a Trump-endorsed candidate, while Page leads 55-18 among those less likely and 42-31 with those for whom it makes no difference.”

It’s a good idea to take most polls with a grain of salt because a lot of folks purposefully avoid taking part in one and, as such, more often than not don’t truly reflect sentiment on the ground.



General Assembly Seats to Watch

Rep. Erin Pare (R-Wake) will face one of three Democratic challengers: Ralph Clements, Winn Decker, Marcus Gadson.



Rep. Mike Schietzelt (R-Wake) has a Republican challenger: Michele Joyner-Dinwiddie. Also, Democrat Evonne Hopkins.



Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-Mecklenburg) is being challenged by Kelly VanHorn, a Democrat who flipped to Republican just to knock Cotham out in a primary. Democrat Ken McCool has filed for Cotham’s seat.



Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) will face one of two Republicans: Sarah Al-Baghdadi or Shirley Johnson.



Sen. Terence Everitt (D-Wake) has two challengers: Libertarian Brad Hassel and Republicans Cheryl Caulfield and Chris Stock.



Sen. Sophia Chitlik (D-Durham) vs. DeDreana Freeman, a former Durham City Council member.

House Speaker Destin Hall has drawn a challenger, Democrat Iris Bender from Lenoir.



Which lawmakers aren’t running

Rep. Brian Cohn (D-Granville), as well as Reps. William Brisson (R-Bladen), Ted Davis (R-New Hanover), Stephen Ross (R-Alamance), and Matthew Winslow (R-Franklin). Check out my article on legislature attrition at North State Journal.



Democrats being targeted by their own party (mainly due to veto override votes)

Rep. Carla Cunningham (D-Mecklenburg)

Rep. Nasif Majeed (R-Mecklenburg)

Rep. Shelly Willingham (D-Edgecombe)



Running unopposed

1 Republican and 20 Democrats are running unopposed in this year’s General Assembly races.



Rep. Wyatt Gable (Onslow) is the unopposed Republican and is also the youngest member in 126 years.

House Democrats are said to have recruited Asjiah West as an unaffiliated candidate to oppose Gable and that they will petition the State Board of Elections to allow a late filing. So far, that hasn’t panned out and West had not collected the required 2,000 signatures when candidate filing closed last year.

The same situation with West is true of Leah Knox, who wants to challenge Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort). Apparently, Kidwell’s primary challenger Darren Armstrong was encouraged to run by Kidwell’s colleague, Rep. Jimmy Dixon (Duplin).

The 20 Democrats span both chambers.

On the House side, Reps. Vernetta Alston (Durham), Kanika Brown (Forsyth), Terry Brown (Mecklenburg), Laura Budd (Mecklenburg), Tracy Clark (Guilford), Sarah Crawford (Wake), Mike Colvin (Cumberland), Aisha Dew (Mecklenburg), Julie Greenfield (Mecklenburg), Pricey Harrison (Guilford), Zack Hawkins (Durham), Ray Jeffers (Person), Carolyn Logan (Mecklenburg), Jordan Lopez (Mecklenburg), and Brian Turner (Buncombe).

On the Senate side, Sens. Michael Garrett (Guilford), Natalie Murdock (Durham), Mutjaba Mohammed (Mecklenburg), Deandrea Salvador (Mecklenburg), and Gladys Robinson (Guilford).

Dates to remember

The primary date is March 3.

Early voting for the March 3 primary will run from Feb. 12-28.

Absentee ballots go out to voters on Feb. 12.

Candidate lists can be found on the NC State Board of Elections website.