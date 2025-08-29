As with Occupy Wall Street, the next 50501 protest has pivoted towards unions.

50501 has picked up partners for this next protest: Strong Economy for All, a collection of unions; Our Revolution, the Bernie Sanders outfit, and Planet Over Profit, a “youth-led mass movement for climate justice.”

There are around 25 or more of these protests scheduled in North Carolina.

“Labor and community are planning more than a barbecue on Labor Day this year because we have to stop the billionaire takeover,” according to the Raleigh event RSVP site.

“Billionaires are converting the government into their private slush fund and just passed the largest wealth giveaway in the history of the US. The money they take from working families, they put in billionaires’ pockets and set aside to fund a private army of ICE agents.”

The Raleigh event description comes with a list of demands and a note expressing the movement is “committed to nonviolent action.”

50501 and its partners sent out a special Sept. 1 protest “ mass mobilization” notice that they will be marching on “Hamptons Estates” where the billionaires apparently live.

Some of the targets of this campaign are Democrats like Andrew Cuomo and Michael Bloomberg. Can’t wait to see how that plays out.

This “mass mobilization” is being organized by Our Revolution and the email says they are setting up a “national war room” to track American billionaires, similar to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “hate map.”

The site lists all of the billionaires in descending order based on their net worth. Some of the names have hyperlinks, such as the number one billionaire on the list: Elon Musk. The profile for Musk is arguable libelous, with claims of Musk being an antisemite, a Nazi, a white supremacist, and being part of the “deportation industrial complex.

The profile also mentions the debunked “Nazi salute,” and includes a link to “Tesla Takedown,” that encourages people to sell their Tesla vehicles and dump his stock — which is market manipulation, when you get down to it.

The Musk profile has been archived here in case it is removed at some point.



Here is the full email that was forwarded to me:

Workers March on Hamptons Estates to Expose Billionaire Donors and Build a Permanent War Room of the Working Class

As part of the Workers Over Billionaires National Day of Action, the East Hampton march exposes funders of Cuomo, Adams, and Trump while launching a national war room to track the wealth and power of nearly 1,000 U.S. billionaires

East Hampton, NY — On Sunday, August 31, workers, community organizers, and climate activists will march through East Hampton to confront billionaire donors who are reshaping New York politics and fueling Trump’s national agenda. The Hamptons action is part of a nationwide Workers Over Billionaires mobilization during Labor Day weekend and will unveil a new organizing tool designed to sustain this fight far beyond one day of protest.

New research shows that billionaires have poured more than $19 million into Super PACs backing Andrew Cuomo’s mayoral campaign and attacking progressives like Zohran Mamdani. Michael Bloomberg alone has given more than $8 million to pro-Cuomo committees. Airbnb’s founders spent $5 million to roll back renter protections. DoorDash executives invested nearly $2 million while facing wage theft investigations. Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who owns a $23 million Hamptons estate, added half a million while emerging as a national voice against diversity, equity, and inclusion. Other donors include Estee Lauder heir William Lauder, Jonathan Tisch, Barry Diller, and members of the Lauder family.

These same billionaire donors are not just shaping New York’s mayoral race, but are also bankrolling Trump’s national agenda. Hedge fund moguls like Bill Ackman, Ron Lauder, Ken Griffin, and Daniel Loeb have poured millions into Trump-aligned PACs. Corporate giants such as Airbnb and DoorDash are using their wealth to weaken renter and worker protections while aligning themselves with Republican power brokers. The Hamptons protest underscores how the same billionaires funding Cuomo and Adams are also fueling Trump’s broader authoritarian project.

To build lasting infrastructure, organizers will unveil a new national war room during the march billed as the Department of Class Solidarity (DOCS) – currently tracking nearly 1,000 billionaires across the country, and exposing their wealth, corporate holdings, and political contributions. The platform allows users to “find a billionaire,” map where oligarch wealth is concentrated, and compare billionaire megadonor spending with grassroots small-donor contributions. It equips journalists, researchers, and communities with the tools to hold the billionaire class accountable and sustain the fight beyond a single day of protest.

The Hamptons protest is meant to be both symbolic and strategic as it directly confronts the billionaires who summer in East Hampton while making visible the hidden flow of money fueling Cuomo, Adams, and Trump. At the same time, it forecasts a longer-term campaign to cut billionaires down to size and redirect resources to workers, families, and communities.

WHERE: East Hampton, NY

