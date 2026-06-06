The next “No Kings” protest has been announced.

50501 (“No Kings”) is promoting an “uplifting national concert event celebrating the freedoms that belong to all of us: speech, assembly, protest, religion, press, and expression.”

“Rise up, Sing out“ is slated for June 14, which uncoincidentally President Trump’s 80th birthday. The event will include Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, Patti Smith, Rufus Wainwright, Sasha Allen, Joy Reid, Wilson Cruz, and “Broadway Inspirational Voices.”

Attending this concert in person will cost you between $227 and $784, per the link which sends you to Ticketmaster. You didn’t think these stars were doing this for free did you?

Well, for those who can’t pony up the cash to attend in person, No Kings says it will be live streamed and has instructions for hosting “watch parties.” There’s even a “toolkit“ for hosting one of these parties, which requires hosts to register their event on the Mobilize website.

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This protest concert is a project of the Committee for the First Amendment (CFA), a collection of celebrities led by Jane Fonda who came together because they think they are living in a second McCarthy era.

No, really - that’s what the group’s website says:

The CFA about us page also states, “The formation of this Committee is not a warning shot. This is the beginning of a sustained fight.”

CFA holds “community meetings” and “trainings,” which are all on video and can be accessed on the group’s website, which lists 550 member names of mostly unknown actors, writers and other Hollywood types.

Actors with name recognition include Anne Hathaway, Annette Bening, Barbara Streisand, Ben Stiller, Billy Crystal, Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Fran Drescher, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington, Larry David, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Whoopi Goldberg, and Winona Ryder.

Recognizable directors include Aaron Sorkin, Anjelica Huston, Barry Jenkins, J.J. Abrams, the late Rob Reiner, and Spike Lee. Musicians/Singers of note are Billie Eilish and John Legend.

The last protest the CFA held was at the Kennedy Center in March, to make a “unified statement against political intimidation, censorship, and the escalating effort to reshape American cultural life through fear.”

The March protest was led by Fonda, who was joined by Crys Matthews, Ann Patchett, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Jessica J. González, Sam Waterston, Griffin Dunne, Billy Porter, Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers, Bess Kalb, Rupi Kaur, Katie Bethell, Logan Keith, and Kristy Lee.

The CFA page for the March protest features an image of Fonda at a podium raising her fist in the air (screenshot below) and a photo of Waterston, Porter and Dunne doing a re-enactment of testimony given in 1956 before the House UnAmerican Activities Committee.

Another photo (below) is of former MSNBC talking head Joy Reid and former CNN reporter Jim Acosta — arguably the two most biased crazy pants commentators in modern history; both of whom were essentially kicked out of their networks in recent years. (Acosta’s CNN pal Don Lemon didn’t merit an invite, apparently.)

Acosta was known for his biased melodrama and clear hatred of President Trump that spilled over into every question he asked (yelled) while he was a CNN White House correspondent.

In 2022, CNN told Acosta he was being exiled to a midnight timeslot and Acosta chose to quit and start up a Substack/podcast where he rants unfettered on a daily basis about Trump.

Reid was fired by MSNBC (rebranded as MS Now) in February 2025 and still claims she has no idea why. Maybe MS NOW realized Reid was a drag on their ratings and that even their left-leaning audience was fed up with her being characterized as a racist, as well as a serial conspiracy theorist with a long history of unhinged on-air rants.

One of Reid’s more recent and greatest hits was doubting the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, which she revived in 2025.

After being canned, Reid’s rants continued online, proving her past to be a prologue.

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