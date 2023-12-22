An update from my not-so-sleepy little town.

A brand new member of the Holly Springs Town Council was arrested for driving while intoxicated after midnight on Dec. 20.

Town Council member Clarence "Chris" Deshazor was arrested by Holly Springs police after crashing his car into a wooded area off N. Main Street, a main two-lane artery that runs through the town.

Court records show Deshazor blew a .10, well over the legal limit.

The documents also show he failed roadside sobriety tests and had "slurred speech" and "red glassy eyes." The police report states Deshazor claimed he had “3 drinks and very little food.”

Additionally, his driver’s license has been revoked for at least 30 days.

Deshazor was released with no bond and a promise to appear in court. His next court date is Jan. 5, 2024, at the Wake County Justice Center.

Deshazor was sworn in as a town council member just weeks earlier on Dec. 5. Before joining the council, Deshazor was on the Holly Springs Planning Board for six years.

More To The Story

His campaign website touts engaged leadership, responsible growth, and "driving a unified community."

The campaign website also contains a letter dated Dec. 21 addressed to the citizens of Holly Springs apologizing for the incident.

The letter makes no mention of a possible resignation from his four-year seat, instead saying he believes in "the power of redemption."

"I believe in the power of redemption and the capacity for individuals to learn from their mistakes," Deshazor wrote. "I am dedicated to using this experience to become a better person and a more responsible leader. I plan to turn this situation into an opportunity to advocate for safer roads and responsible behavior in our community.



"I humbly ask for your forgiveness and pledge to work tirelessly to regain your trust," wrote Deshazor. "My commitment to serving our town remains steadfast, and I am determined to make this right."

Wake County Republican Rep. Erin Paré has called for Deshazor to resign.

Deshazor, a registered Democrat, won the spot as the top vote-getter with 3,897 votes; just over 27% of the votes cast.