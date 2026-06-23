Former Gov. Roy Cooper, who is running for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat against Republican Michael Whatley, dropped a new ad today defending his past criminal justice record in the face of mounting criticism over his COVID-era prisoner release list — which was only made public earlier this year.

This new ad is a major pivot from his most homespun-style ad touting he “grew up on this farm.”

The narrative in the ad contains at least three significant lies or major misrepresentations by omission, selective framing, and direct contradiction with his record—particularly the 2021 COVID-era early release list.'

The ad cherry-picks his prosecutorial tenure (leaving out the crime lab backlog scandal) while leaving out his executive actions as governor that returned dangerous offenders to the streets.

The ad appears designed to try to neutralize GOP attacks on Cooper’s record while Whatley’s campaign continues to hammer him on the “soft-on-crime” theme.

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Claim-by-Claim Fact-Check

I did some initial fact checking on X, but let’s look closer the claims made in this new ad.

1. As Attorney General he “put rapists and murderers in prison and kept them there.

Assessment: Partially true on prosecutions; false/misleading on “kept them there.”

As attorney general (AG) from 2001–2017, Cooper’s office handled prosecutions of violent crimes, including rape and murder cases. This is accurate in a general sense for a state AG’s role.

However, “kept them there” is misleading.

Post-conviction incarceration rates tell a different story, and parole and clemency decisions are primarily the Governor’s and the Department of Adult Correction/Parole Commission’s domain—not the AG’s.

In his final days as governor, Cooper granted clemency to a large number of prisoners, many violent offenders over the objections of both district attorneys and victim families.

The most damning contradiction is his 2021 COVID prisoner release settlement which resulted 4,234 inmates released early over six months, from Feb. to Aug. 2021. Those releases were made on top of earlier COVID-related releases by the Department of Public Safety.

The list was not made public by Cooper. Senate Leader Phil Berger obtained earlier this year made it public for all to see.

That agreement included at least 51 individuals serving life sentences for first-degree murder (19), second-degree murder (16), or first-degree rape (11) as part of the settlement with civil rights groups. The claim by Cooper’s campaign and prison officials involved has been that most of the offenders were ‘getting out soon anyway’ yet a number of them were let out years early.

Another issue is the recidivism rates of those released early. Data from the NC Department of Adult Correction / Sentencing Commission shows more than half were rearrested on new charges within two years. Some reports did a deep dive on the releases, finding a recidivism rate of 51.6% and 2,186 of those released had their release revoked or had a new criminal conviction.

For perspective, the typical NC recidivism rate hovers around 44–49%.

At least 18 releasees have been subsequently charged with murder. Specific cases include career criminals linked to high-profile violent reoffenses, most prominently DeCarlos Brown, the man who stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte light-rail train in August 2025.

2. As Governor he “went after drug dealers pushing fentanyl.”

Assessment: Mostly true

Cooper signed two meaningful tough-on-dealers measures during the opioid/fentanyl crisis. This claim holds up better than the others but these bills were run by Republicans, and he merely signed them:

2019 “Death by Distribution” law allowing prosecutors to charge dealers with murder or manslaughter when their drugs proximately cause death.

2023 Session Law 2023-123 (SB 189): Increased fines for trafficking heroin/fentanyl/carfentanil (up to $500k in some cases), strengthened death-by-distribution penalties, and created a Task Force on Enforcement of Fentanyl and Heroin Drug Violations.

3. He claimed he opposed defunding the police, stating, “and said, no way do we defund the police.”

Assessment: Mostly true, but…

It is true Cooper didn’t publicly endorse “defund the police” activity or personally implement any related policies, but he didn’t back the police up either, as demonstrated by his inaction during the 2020 BLM riots, but also through his support for the protesters and rioters who were calling quite clearly for defunding the police.

In 2020, after the George Floyd riots, he created the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice (TREC).

Critics argue TREC’s “reimagining public safety” language overlapped with defund- adjacent ideas, which it did in most of its recommendations.

TREC, headed up by sitting NC Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls and then-Attorney General Josh Stein, recommended reforms floated by “defund the police” activists like alternatives to arrest for some offenses, restorative justice practices, and reducing cash bail in certain cases.

While Cooper himself did not say the words “defund the police,” he didn’t call out anyone in his Party who did either.

Reporting shows he deliberately avoided the “defund” label and didn’t slash police funding in his budgets, however, state budgets were controlled by the Republican legislature and any cuts he might have tried to make would have been slashed anyway. Plus, it’s worth noting Cooper vetoed all but one legislative budget over his eight years as governor.



4. “Keep your family safe and lock up criminals… you deserve to feel safe.”

This is arguably the ad’s central falsehood by both omission and implication.

On top of the COVID prisoner release, Cooper’s broader record includes reentry programs, “Second Chance” initiatives, and reducing recidivism through support services, all of which are arguably admirable in theory but not realistic in practice and is at odds with his ad’s “lock up and keep them there” messaging.

As previously mentioned, Cooper also commuted 15 death-row sentences to life without parole in December 2024.

Cooper, over his two terms issued 77 clemency actions: 34 pardons and 43 commutations. This was cited by the Duke Chronicle as “the most of any North Carolina governor in the 21st century.”

A substantial number of these actions occurred in the final weeks of 2024 as Cooper was headed out of office. Here’s the breakdown from his final year in office:

July 2024: 4 commutations and 4 pardons

December 23, 2024: 6 commutations and 9 pardons

December 31, 2024: 15 capital/death row commutations to life without parole, 2 additional commutations and 2 pardons.

Finally, the closing line by Cooper that there is, “nothing political about keeping your family safe” line is incredibly ironic given Cooper says this in a paid campaign ad.

RECAP

The ad is professional quality and delivers effective political messaging but that messaging rests on a highly selective sampling of Cooper’s record.

The early-release list does the most damage to the ad, because it explicitly included dozens of the most serious and violent offenders, like murderers and rapists serving life sentences. Their early freedom directly contradicts the ad’s “kept them there” claim. As does the data on releases and recidivism, which is public and comes from state agencies, so it’s not just partisan spin.

The strongest supported elements are his fentanyl-related legislation, but those were bills passed by the Republican-held legislature; he just signed them while vetoing budgets that included funding for police and prisons. His non-endorsement of defunding police is accurate literally, but not figuratively demonstrated by his actions/inactions during the George Floyd Riots of 2020 and subsequent TREC group formation.