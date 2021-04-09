NC's largest school district drops daily symptom screenings
NC Dept. of Health and Human Services stopped requiring symptom screening in March, finally aligning with the CDC guidance for K-12 schools
North Carolina’s largest school district has dropped daily symptom screening for students, all of which now have the option of five-day-a-week in-person instruction.
Wake County Public School System (…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.