Independent reporter Bryan Anderson dropped an article claiming that Duke Energy had been paying the legal bills of Judge Jefferson Griffin related to his legal battle during the 2024 NC Supreme Court race against Democrat Allison Riggs.

"While both set up accounts for legal expenses, Griffin relied nearly entirely on funds from the North Carolina Republican Party," Anderson claims in his article.

Anderson has written professionally for both WRAL and the left-leaning The Assembly.

Anderson's post is mostly behind a paywall, but here is the other relevant section, where he implies Duke paid Griffin's legal bills despite both the NCGOP and Duke denying that was the case.

NC Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton seized on the story, painting Duke Energy with the same brush as she and her party did with Griffin, stating Duke Energy was "supportive of stealing elections."

"I didn’t realize @DukeEnergy was so supportive of stealing elections???" Clayton posted on X along with an excerpt from the article.



"I guess the NCDP’s check got lost in the mail!" Clayton wrote. "Since they’re all “bi-partisan” and everything. Or was this check used to buy the energy rate hikes the legislature just passed onto every NC consumer?"

In a reply to her first post, Clayton added, "fyi @DukeEnergy you can make ours out to the NCDP building fund — otherwise I guess we’ll just have to assume that y’all meant for this $$$ to support subverting democracy and stealing the votes of military voters?"

Clayton and the NCDP made an apparent “pay-to-play” accusation as well in a press release:

NCGOP Communications Director Matt Mercer responded to Clayton’s post by noting extortion is a felony.

WBT Radio host Pete Kaliner was quick to point out Duke Energy had bailed out the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte in 2012.

Not only did Duke Energy bail out the DNC that year to the tune of a $10 million line of credit which remained unpaid by the DNC into 2013, the organization never recouped the money.

The L.A. Times reported that even though the payback was due at the end of February 2013, Duke Energy had written off the loan as a "loss," and with Duke's year-end earning statement "noting that it took a $6-million loss and $4-million tax benefit for “DNC Host Committee Support.”

Aside from the $10 million loss to the DNC, for those who want to sift through state and federal campaign finance records, they will find that Duke Energy has been pretty bipartisan with its money and has given relatively equal donation levels to both the NCDP and the NCGOP over the years.

So, are Anderson and Clayton making a mountain out of a molehill? Yes; these accusations fall flat and are like claiming a fish climbed a tree to steal a money's banana.

The Republican Party's (NCGOP) building fund, like the NC Democratic Party's (NCDP), might be able to pay legal bills (this is questionable) but it's mainly seen as a general fund supporting party operations.

A search of the NCGOP Building Fund filings with the state board of elections provides an example in the third quarter 2024 report where Duke Energy funds paid for operating expenses such as cleaning, utility bills and payroll services. The Building Fund filings show no money going to Griffin.

Campaign finance data shows the NCGOP gave Griffin $275,000, whereas the NCDP gave Riggs $2,163,574, according to Follow The Money. Additionally, based on data from Follow The Money, Riggs outraised Griffin nearly three to one, with Riggs taking in $5,205,884 to Griffin's $1,992,071.

Given that information, the NCDP and Clayton (inaccurately) making a big deal out of $100K from a major industry leader in the state isn't just bad optics, it's bad politics, not to mention the accusations could be seen as libelous.

More To The Story

Clayton's apparent false accusations against Duke Energy funding legal bills ignores her party's history of outside groups funding NCDP judicial candidates.

For example, there’s the $250,000 given to the NCDP Judicial Fund by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) in 2018.

The NDRC was created by former President Barack Obama and his former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who now runs the group. When the two men formed the group, it was merged with Obama's fundraising machine Organizing for America.

The NDRC gave a separate $250,000 donation to the NCDP during that election cycle, bringing the NDRC's donations to the NCDP that year to a cool half million.

Holder personally campaigned for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls during her 2018 bid for the seat and the NDRC publicly endorsed her. She received the maximum direct donation of $5,200 from the NDRC the day after that endorsement.

Holder, along with Earls, also personally campaigned for Riggs in 2024 as she sought to be elected to the associate justice spot for which she had been appointed to by former Gov. Roy Cooper.

From left to right: Allison Riggs, Eric Holder, Anita Earls. Image taken from Holder’s Instagram Account post dated July 12, 2024.

Between 2018 and 2022, Federal Elections Commissions records show the NDRC has poured over $2.274 million into the NCDP and its funds, Democratic General Assembly caucus funds, and individual Democratic races in North Carolina.

Just after the NDRC was formed in 2017, Holder and Cooper were the named main speakers for the NCDP's annual "Unity Dinner" that year.

Image captured from the NCDP Unity Dinner 2017 Invitation

The NDRC, at Holder's direction, is now actively engaged in doing the opposite of its original mission, which was to "stop Republican gerrymandering." North Carolina was one of its top targets during the 2020 election cycle.

Holder, while discussing the Texas redistricting fight, explained on an episode of Meet the Press earlier this month that gerrymandering is a threat to Democracy and in almost the same breath said that the only way to save Democracy was to gerrymander.

