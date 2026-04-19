The NC Association of Educators (NCAE) is attempting to stage a large protest with a theme of “Kids over Corporations,” on Friday, May 1.

The NCAE is an affiliate of the national teachers union the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and as such receives some financial support from AFT.

The group is urging teachers to join a march in Raleigh to the General Assembly building. The protest is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the NCAE is urging teachers to record “why I am marching” selfie-videos to post on social media. The “Kids over Corporations” website also has a “community organizing toolkit“ that includes items like flyers, graphics, petitions, resolutions to take to school boards, and talking points.

In the list of the NCAE’s demands are a 25% pay increase for all education employees and investing “at least $20,000 per student” by 2030. The demands are also in a pre-written petition letter to the General Assembly.

Screen shot of NCAE KOC Protest website’s petition letter to General Assembly

To get around the North Carolina law that makes strikes by public employees illegal, the NCAE is billing it as a “day of action,” and says the protest is “not a strike” but a “lawful mass mobilization and day of advocacy,” because teachers are using personal/annual leave or attending on scheduled workdays/closures.

Apparently, a “sick out” strategy is being run as these districts have been getting a large number of teachers submitting personal leave requests and there aren’t enough substitutes to fill in. But, so far, only a handful of districts are canceling classes for May 1.

The boards for Chapel Hill Carrboro schools, Chatham County Schools, Guilford County Schools voted to make May 1 a teacher workday or similar with no classes held.

Durham Public Schools is holding a meeting on April 20 to discuss changing their calendar.

Orange County schools haven’t canceled yet and their spokesperson has indicated they aren’t receiving mass sick out requests - yet.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s board canceled classes.

The state’s largest district, Wake County, which has one of the largest NCAE membership presence, already had May 1 set up as a teacher workday. (What a coincidence.)

Not random

After years of no major protests, why now?

May 1 was not chosen at random. That date is also known as “International Workers’ Day,” but it’s more commonly referred to as May Day, a Communist Marxist protest holiday involving unions and their allied groups.

It’s no coincidence the NCAE and AFT scheduled their “Kids over Corporations” protest for May Day because there is already a nationwide, union-driven scheduled protest in place, the “May Day Strong National Day of Action.”

The website for May Day Strong touts involvement of a network of “hundreds” of groups — the majority of which are unions, as well as the far left organizations socialist and communist groups that have been showing up to “No Kings” protests.

May Day Strong’s theme is *drumroll*: “Workers Over Billionaires.”

That’s the same overall theme being taken up by the NCAE and it is the exact same theme as May Day Strong’s protest in 2025.

NCAE’s Vice President Bryan Proffitt, first elected that spot in 2020, has been making the rounds in a few articles promoting “Kids over Corporations,” complaining about the corporate tax rate reduction schedule for the state.

That’s a pretty typical complaint coming from a self-declared Socialist, but you won’t see a single media outlet telling you Proffitt is a Socialist, or that he’s a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, which after 2019 rebranded to “Liberation Road.” Proffitt has also been involved with “People’s Durham,” one of many front groups for Liberation Road.

Media in NC also won’t tell you that Proffitt has been a professional protester for over a decade and has been involved in planning and leading protests like the NCAE’s May Day.

Unsurprisingly, prior to becoming NCAE vice president, he led NCAE’s Progressive Social Justice Caucus, Organize2020, which was the key element in the 2018 and 2019 teacher protests in Raleigh.

Proffitt also was one of the louder NCAE voices advocating to keep schools closed during the pandemic, stating on an Oct. 2020 planning Zoom call that it was “about power.”

During that time, the NCAE launched a campaign called “Our Schools, Our Safety, Our Say.”

That campaign was followed in January 2021 by the NCAE’s statewide bus tour of schools amid continued school closures.

Perpetuating a Falsehood

One of the complaints in the various pieces of the NCAE’s literature is perpetuation of the falsehood that spending on the Opportunity Scholarship Program (OSP) steals money from public schools.

One problem: The OSP’s funding doesn’t come from the state’s education budget.

The funding is not drawn from a dedicated tax, education lottery, or other restricted revenue stream, but instead it has its own reserve fund that comes from the state’s overall General Fund. The reserve fund is administered by the UNC System Board of Governors and the award granting process is handled by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.

The OSP was created by the General Assembly in 2013 and it was originally just for low-income students who had to qualify via a specific income threshold, but the program expanded in 2023 to allow any student in the state to apply, regardless of household income.

After the expansion, awards were changed to a sliding scale based on a family’s household income, with lower-income families and returning grant recipients receiving priority. The awards, ranging from $3,000 to $7,000 can be used to pay tuition and fees to attend the eligible private school chosen by a family.

It’s worth noting the NCAE has sued over the OSP program twice. The NCAE lost the case in 2021 and opted to drop its second lawsuit in 2023.

NCAE history of striking

The NCAE has orchestrated several large protests in the past, including the “Red for Ed” protest in downtown Raleigh on May 1 in 2018, that drew thousands, including former Gov. Roy Cooper.

In May 2019, the NCAE tried (slightly unsuccessfully) to replicate the 2018 protest. The crowd was a lot smaller than the ‘tens of thousands’ media claimed showed up in 2018.

I was on the ground during the 2018 and 2019 protests. I personally witnessed Proffitt running alongside the marching crowd leading chants of “Whose Schools? Our Schools,” and “No Justice, No Peace.”

Back in 2016, the NCAE’s social justice caucus, Organize2020 organized a “walk-in” at schools around the state. This is the flyer they circulated for Holly Springs in southern Wake County.

This protest flyer, with Organize2020’s name clearly on it, was sent home in my kindergartner’s homework folder. And yeah, my husband and I were pretty pissed off to see our kid being used in that manner.

One more thing before you go

The NCAE is allegedly bussing in protesters in coordination with Down Home NC, a progressive Democrat-aligned group that focuses on rural voting engagement, among other things.