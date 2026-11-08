The midterm elections in North Carolina statehouse races flipped the house but the Republican senate majority is hanging on by one seat in a very close race.

While voters came out for Democrats this cycle, who ran on affordability and pocketbook politics, the electorate in North Carolina underscored their desire for relief by widely approving the three constitutional amendments on the ballot.

But are the Democrats listening?



Two of the amendments are direct mandates from the voters: a 3.5% personal income tax rate cap and a property tax levy limit.

The latter amendment requires action by the General Assembly, which has to come up with a formula for implementing the levy limit.

All three amendments were Republican-run and Democrats in both chambers opposed all three, but were vocal about the two tax amendments. Only one Democrat voted in favor of any of them: eight term Sen. Dan Blue (Wake) vote in favor of the property tax levy amendment.

Given Democrats ran on affordability issue and cost of living and that voters overwhelmingly approved the tax amendments, it would seem that voters want these Republican-backed measures to move forward.

Here’s the breakdown of the vote on the two tax-related amendments.

As seen above, both passed by wide margins. They also passed in the vast majority of the state’s 100 counties, including those won by statehouse Democrats as well as in statewide races like the U.S. Senate race and top judicial races.

These figures may change slightly as provisional and overseas ballots are added. For the purposes of this article, we’ll use the election night results logged so far.

A comparison of the vote tallies and margin rates for the amendments versus that of now Senator-Elect Roy Cooper shows he took in 91,760 less votes (or 3.20% less) versus the the 3.5% income cap. Cooper took in 24,789 (or 1.70% less) fewer votes than the property tax levy limit.

Democrat Associate Justice Anita Earls won reelection to the state supreme court and had the highest vote count of all races in the state. She won with 2,456,852 votes, that’s 11,120 more than Cooper, who took in 2,467,972 votes.

Comparing Earls to the two tax amendments, she took in 102,880 less on the 3.5% income cap, or 3.06% less. On the property tax levy limit, she had 35,909 fewer votes or 1.56% less.

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Given those wide margins, which beat the results of even the top two races this cycle, the question is, did Democrats get that amendments message?

The answer so far seems to be no, so far.

Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, held a press event the day after the election. The video has poor audio quality when questions are asked, so turn up your sound.

Stein touted the national results before going on to say the results were about “balance,” in power in the statehouse, appearing to ignore the clear message the amendments sent.

“The voters of North Carolina made their voices heard loudly and clearly. They want balance. They want common sense in their government,” said Stein. '“They flipped the House of Representatives in dramatic fashion, and they narrowed the margins in the state Senate to ensure that there will be balance between the two parties.”

Stein later said he’s “work with whomever each chamber selects as their leader because we have to work together for the voters of North Carolina.”

The governor went on to take a few shots at President Trump, wrapped in comments that the people “want government to work for them.”

“What the voters want us to do is listen to what happened last night, and work for them, and not be focused on reflecting pools, or ballrooms, or triumphal arches,” said Stein. “They want a government that is worrying about their lives.”

Stein aimed criticism at Republicans over the final lame duck session to be held Nov. 16, and possibly a short one in December.

“I know that was the plan before, but my view is that the voters spoke pretty daggum loud last night about who they want making decisions for them,” said Stein. “But if they do come back, what they need to do is learn the lesson of the election last night, which is don’t do politics.”

Stein then added, “Don’t engage in gamesmanship. Focus on issues that make a difference, whether that’s driving down costs that families are experiencing or it’s keeping people safe.”

Going by the amendment results, that last comment by Stein shouldn’t just apply to Republicans. And the amendments were not left out of media questions.

Stein has previous called all three of the amendments a “con job on the people of North Carolina.” Voters clearly disagreed.

Stein went on to blame their passage on a lack of an education campaign he claims would have cost “tens of millions of dollars” to run.

“The problem is that it would have taken tens of millions of dollars to educate them,” Stein said. “Because if you say to somebody, do you want to pay no more than 3.5% income tax, with no more information, we know the result of that —The majority of voters are going to say, sure, I don’t want to pay more taxes than I have to.”

Stein added, “But here’s the deal: if there is a recession, working people are going to be the ones who bear the cost of that, not the well-to-do, not the wealthy, or those who can afford to pay.”

Remember, the property tax levy limit amendment needs a formula to be developed in order to enforce the amendment, Stein’s comments on the income tax amendment are not encouraging that Democrats will act on that measure.

During questioning, Stein laid out his own priorities, which mirror that of statehouse Democrats, starting with a budget to make the “right” investments. His wish list includes Helene recovery, improving public safety, and education funding changes. Almost an afterthought and with no specifics, Stein also added reducing costs for North Carolinians.

Included in the education funding piece, Stein wants a moratorium on the Opportunity Scholarship Program (OSP) which serves over 106,000 students. That scholarship money is counted on by those families, removing it would be the opposite of reducing costs.

The Democrat-controlled State Board of Education has already called for the moratorium in its Nov. 4 legislative affairs update, given by Geoff Coltrane, Cooper’s former education policy adviser. Coltrane was hired by Democratic State Supt. Mo Green for the spot. The proposal calls for more than no new scholarships, it also wants to limit renewals of current awards and cut funding altogether over time.

It bears noting it has been a longstanding position of the state board and Democratic lawmaker, including former Gov. Cooper, to fully defund and dismantle the OSP.

Stein isn’t the only one downplaying the amendment message sent by voters. NC Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton is already making suggestions that are the opposite of what Democrats ran on.

According to reporting by Axios, Clayton is pushing for a change to the corporate tax rate to offset what Democrats believe will be a shortfall in revenue due to the two tax related amendments.

The tax reforms enacted by Republicans over the last decade, especially the lowering of corporate tax rates, have brought business and jobs to the state and those reforms have put NC as a top state nationwide for tax climate on a repeated annual basis.

Additionally, repeated claims the state would see a deficit in revenue due to lowering tax rates has yet to materialize, and, under Republicans, the state has built up and maintained billion dollar reserve funds year after year.

North Carolina voters spoke pretty loudly this cycle. They want action on economics that impact them directly.

But are the Democrats listening?

We may find out as Rep. Robert Reives, the current house minority leader, is holding a press conference on Tuesday morning to announce he will be the next speaker of the house.

The press event should be streamed on the NC General Assembly YouTube channel or the NCGA videos channel. Audio of the event can also be accessed on the press conference room channel on the legislature’s audio stream page.

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Catch up on this year’s election coverage in previous editions of More To The Story’s Old North State Update and find more recent 2026 elections coverage at the North State Journal.