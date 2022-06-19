NC NEA affiliate's social justice caucus organizing new coalition to counter parents
N.C. Association of Educators' protest arm "Organize 2020" issues call to join coalition to fight "outrage politics."
Organize 2020, the social justice protest arm of the N.C. Association of Educators (NCAE), recently sent out an email inviting those “committed to education justice” to join a new coalition aimed at …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.