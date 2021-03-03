NC Medical Journal highlights negative impacts of school closures on children
"long-lasting, significant educational and health impacts"
A new article published by the North Carolina Medical Journal highlights the multiple negative impacts on children of school closures.
The January 2021 article is titled “Impact of COVID-19-related Sc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.