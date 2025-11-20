Over 250 arrests of illegal aliens had been made in North Carolina during recent Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) actions in Charlotte in Raleigh as of Wednesday evening.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and federal agencies continue to target some of the most dangerous criminal illegal aliens as Operation Charlotte’s Web progresses,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “This immigration enforcement surge in the Charlotte area has led to the arrest of over 250 illegal aliens as of the evening of 11/18.”

In reaction to CPB actions in Raleigh, a large protest formed downtown on Tuesday, which ended up in Moore Square.

Click here to watch the video embedded in the post by Stephen Horne of Triangle Trumpet.

Closed stores, streets, students not showing up to school, and empty construction job sites were reported in both cities.

Amid the immigration enforcement actions in Wake County, dark money linked NC Newsline inadvertently reported that illegal aliens are the majority of workers building Raleigh’s new City Hall. One of the primary companies being used to build the new $206 million facility is Brasfield & Gorrie and Holt Brothers Construction.

“Usually you have at least about 200 people on the site,” Bob Johnson, one of the few construction workers on the site, told NC Newsline.

According to the article, Johnson “acknowledged that his co-workers were worried about ICE agents.” There were similar reports of empty construction sites in Charlotte, which begs the question how many construction companies, as well as other business, are violating the law by employing illegal aliens?

More To The Story

Misinformation and Rhetoric

Over the past five days, North Carolina has seen a steady stream of often willful misinformation about CPB activities, as well as increasingly charged rhetoric, much of which is seen and spread on social media.

Democrats, including Gov. Josh Stein, made statements suggesting those taken into custody by CPB officials were the result of racial profiling.

CPB Commander Greg Bovino called out Gov. Josh Stein, telling him he needs to “check himself” for telling lies about immigration actions.

Bovino made the comments to Stein while reposting a video of a woman who said she would stab ICE “with a screwdriver” if they tried to pull her over. In the video, the woman brandishes a screwdriver and says into the camera, “You about to get that motherfucker in your neck.”

The woman has not been identified and her promise of violence has become a norm as evidenced by the Department of Homeland Security recently reporting a drastic surge in the number of attempts to ram officers with a vehicle.

NC Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton took it a step further, implying ICE and CPB are the same as the Ku Klux Klan.

Wake County School Board Member Lynn Edmonds, a Democrat, chose to describe CPB raids around Raleigh as “domestic terrorism.”

“It was extremely hard to focus on today’s board business knowing that people in our community, and particularly Wake County Public School families — were potentially subject to what I would describe as a form of domestic terrorism,” said Edmonds during the board’s public meeting this week.

She added that ICE being anywhere in the state “causes real unnecessary long-term trauma.”

Edmonds’ remarks followed a statement issued Tuesday by Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor titled, “Supporting staff and families amid recent federal immigration orders.”

During a press conference on Monday, statehouse Democrats escalated the rhetoric around the CPB actions in the state.

“This is a racist, bigoted attack on brown-skinned people who have an accent. It has nothing to do about safety,” said Rep. Julia Greenfield (D-Mecklenburg). “It has nothing to do about keeping Charlotte safe.”

Misinformation about legal authority was included in remarks given by Rep. Carolyn Logan (D-Mecklenburg), who said, “They don’t have any warrants. They’re not looking for anyone in particular.”

Logan also accused CPB of racial profiling, stating, “This is just a common case of profiling,” and, “They’re just looking at skin color.”

Rep. Phil Rubin (D-Wake), a former prosecutor, said CPB was detaining people without due process or reasonable suspicion and said, “They don’t have the power to do that.”

Are claims made by North Carolina Democrats like Rubin regarding ICE/CPB authority correct? The answer is no.

Similarly, a common question protesters yell at federal agents is, “do you have a warrant?” Do immigration officers need a warrant? Again, the answer is no.

Why?

Let’s start with the basic fact that crossing the U.S. border without authorization proper paperwork is illegal under 18 U.S.C. 1325. The first offense is a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to 6 months in prison, with higher penalties for repeat offenders. An individual with a criminal history who is caught illegally reentering the country can face up to ten years in prison.

The act of illegal entry alone is enough to arrest and detain a person under federal immigration law and anyone violating immigration laws can be arrested, detained and deported — regardless of a criminal history an individual may have.

Federal immigration officers can interrogate, arrest and detain a person if there is reason to believe the individual is in violation of immigration laws and is likely to flee or escape before a warrant can be obtained.

On the U.S. borders, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) also does not need a warrant to arrest an illegal alien if the individual is observed entering or attempting to enter the U.S. unlawfully.

These points are also clear in federal immigration law, specifically 8 U.S. Code § 1357. ICE also has a FAQ on its website which addresses this issue and debunks many other misconceptions asserted by protesters.

Additional Reading: Deportation Basics Revisited

Immigration enforcement the same as Obama’s

It’s worth mentioning that the Trump administration is doing what voters in 2024 wanted with regard to deporting illegal aliens. The Trump administration is also doing the same exact thing former President Barack Obama did during his two terms in office. Yet Democrats now see removal of these individuals as “domestic terrorism.”

What’s true is that illegal aliens with deportation orders on them that were either ignored or not enforced under Obama and under President Joe Biden were allowed to stick around — until now.

Obama earned the nickname “Deporter-in-Chief” for deporting over three million illegal aliens and noncitizens during his tenure; far more than any of his predecessors and even more than Trump so far. Obama’s policies focused on the same thing as Trump: removing illegal aliens with criminal records.

But Obama’s immigration policies differed from Trump’s in a key way, Obama allowed illegal aliens with no other criminal record beyond illegal entry to stick around, get comfortable, and live off U.S. taxpayer-funded benefits.

For youth brought into the U.S. illegally by their parents or guardians, Obama created DACA, which he tried to expand beyond children, further draining tax-payer funded systems like SNAP, Medicaid, and other welfare programs. Federal courts ruled DACA illegal in January and again in September of this year.

In the case of Biden, he did the same thing as Obama but his DHS allowed millions of illegal aliens into the country with laxed or no vetting, many of which who had histories of multiple illegal reentries, who committed serious crimes like rape and murder, and often individuals with gang-affiliations.

Additional Reading: Under Biden, Democrats Shifted on Immigration - Center for Immigration Studies

Explore related More To The Story coverage: