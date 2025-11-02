Brockman Resigns

North Carolina statehouse Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guildford) resigned late on Friday afternoon.

Brockman was arrested at the beginning of October and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape/sex offense of a 13- to 15-year-old by a defendant at least six years older than the victim. He has remained in custody since his arrest on a $1.05 million bond.

The resignation came a little over half an hour after House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) announced formation of a bipartisan select house committee to look into possible actions to be taken.

“Rep. Brockman’s decision to resign is the right thing to do for his constituents and for the North Carolina House of Representatives,” Hall said. “His departure spares the House from a difficult expulsion process and brings closure to this troubling chapter.”

“I am glad that Rep. Brockman has voluntarily resigned from the General Assembly. The allegations against him are serious and made it impossible for him to adequately represent his constituents,” Minority Leader Rep. Robert Reives (D-Chatham) said in a statement. “I look forward to the Guilford County Democrats appointing his successor.”

Brockman’s legislative profile page has already been updated to display his resignation.

The Guilford County Democratic Party will nominate his replacement, which will then be administratively approved by Gov. Josh Stein before being sent to the General Assembly.

Whoever takes over Brockman’s seat will fill the remained of his current term through November 2026 and will also be eligible to run to retain the seat in next year’s election.

Four Democrats had already announced their intentions to seek the seat prior to his resignation: Former Guilford County commissioner Bruce Davis, High Point City Councilwoman Amanda Cook, former Guilford County Democratic Party chairman Joseph “Joe” Alston, and Angie Williams-McMichael, a citizen of High Point with a background in education.

December legislative hearing for Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools officials

Last week, More To The Story reported that Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools’ (CHCCS) 2024 failure to follow certain provisions in the Parents’ Bill of Rights law had been revived on social media.

At that time, Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) had taken an interest in the situation and this week Jones announced formal letters had gone out from the House Oversight Committee requesting CHCCS officials testify before the General Assembly on Dec. 3.

The letters focus on CHCCS’ “blatant violation” of the Parents’ Bill of Rights law. Specifically, notifying parents about pronoun changes for their child and use of gender identity and sexuality topics in K-4.

Identical letters were sent to CHCCS Board of Education Chair George Griffin and Superintendent Rodney Trice and were signed by all three House Oversight Committee co-chairs Reps. Jones, Jake Johnson (R-Polk) and Harry Warren (R-Rowan).

More details, including links to the letters sent to Griffin and Trice, are in my report at North State Journal.

“Cash-for-Votes”

The NCGOP issued a press release on Friday stating they had referred a case of possible “cash-for-votes” involving the Wilmington City Council race to the NC State Board of Elections.

The press release included a screenshot of partially redacted text messages between two individuals in which one tells the other that they are “just following up on our conversation from the No Kings Protest,” and the conversation initiator promises $100 for voting for Democratic candidates in the race.

There are more details on this story, including reaction by the NC State Board of Elections in my article at North State Journal.

