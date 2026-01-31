Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #5 as the state braces for snow - again.

As of today, there are 31 days until North Carolina’s March 3 Primary.

Former Charlotte Councilwoman takes a plea

Tiawana Brown has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy related to the $124,000 in COVID relief fund fraud charges she was indicted on in 2025. She had been charged with two counts of that crime in her indictment.

Catch up on what Brown, along with her daughters, was indicted for:

Brown’s plea agreement is not publicly accessibly on Pacer Monitor, the website which stores case files for federal court cases around the country. It is unclear if restitution is included in the plea agreement, but per a statement Brown made to WSOCTV, she will not be serving jail time.

“I wanted to get this behind me and it’s an agreement where the US prosecution has agreed to probation,” Brown said in a statement.

The only related document available is the “factual basis“ statement filed on Jan. 29, which summarizes Brown’s actions and violations and which was signed by Brown’s attorney.

The factual basis says Brown fraudulently received over $43,000 in COVID relief funds and tried to obtain $20,000 more. The filing also states that Brown “spent the PPP and EIDL funds on personal expenditures, in violation of the PPP and EIDL loan terms.”

“Approximately one month after receiving $20,833 in PPP loan proceeds, Brown spent approximately $15,000 for a birthday party for herself,” the filing reads. “Thus, the conspiracy, to the extent to which Brown was involved, caused losses greater than $40,000 but less than $95,000.”

The same day the plea and factual basis were filed, Brown posted a nearly 30 minute long video on Facebook in which she called out Charlotte media reporting on her plea who were “team Tia” when she first ran for office. At one point during the video, Brown also praised Mecklenburg Gary McFadden for his support.

Brown tried to run for reelection to the Charlotte City Council after being indicted, but she didn’t get beyond the September primary, losing to Joi Mayor 50% to 25%. In 2023, Brown won the seat with 78% of the vote.

General Assembly Candidate Death

Democratic Candidate Kim Delaney passed away earlier this week.

She was from the Concord area and was running as a Democrat primary challenger to Amber Baker for the House District 73 seat. According to the SpotFund page set up to support the family, Delaney passed away surrounded by family and that she leaves behind two children.

SENATE

NC Senate Polling

Real Clear Polling’s average still has Cooper up over Whatley.

Dupre candidacy still undecided

The NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE) met on Jan. 28. One of the items on the agenda was the challenge to Margot Dupre as a candidate in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Jerry Reinoehl of Fayetteville filed the challenge, and claims Dupre doesn’t meet state residency requirements in order to run. His complaint says she lives in Marion County, Florida, where she voted in that state’s April 2025 primary.

Dupre’s NC voter registration and her Senate candidate filing list her home address as “601 S. Kings Drive in Charlotte,” which is a UPS Store located in a strip mall. North Carolina state law requires voter registration to be one’s actual residence. A mailing address such as Dupre’s PO box does not qualify.

BallotPedia shows Dupre was a candidate in other state elections.

In 2024, she ran for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, and in 2020 she ran for U.S. Senate in Colorado.

In the video of the meeting, Dupre addressed the board after the 12:30 minute mark. In prepared remarks, Dupre asked if the challenge was a real claim or a “politically motivated attack.”

Margot Dupre gives brief remarks to the NCSBE

Dupre then went on to say she has not had time to hire an attorney and therefore won’t give any comments or answer any questions.

She also did not provide proof of her North Carolina residency and formally asked for continuance, which was eventually granted by the Board in a 3-2 vote after debate about quorum needed for a future meeting to decide the matter.

Member Stacy “Four” Eggers asked Dupre what steps she has taken to obtain counsel since learning of the challenge to her candidacy.

At first, Dupre sat silent and whispered to an unidentified individual sitting next to her. Eggers asked if that person was her counsel, to which both replied no.

“I am told, since I reached out to several attorneys, this is my statement and I have nothing else to say,” Dupre told Eggers.

Dupre’s candidacy issue has to be resolved in writing within 2 days of the challenge being filed. In this case, that means by Feb. 6. The Board’s attorney indicated that a decision would have to come by at least Feb. 5.

The NCSBE decided to reconvene on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. to decide on the issue. The NCSBE’s Jan. 28 meeting documents and video can be accessed here.

Cooper’s Minnesota Statements

Cooper recently issued two statements on shootings in Minnesota involving the deaths of two anti-ICE agitators.

Here is Cooper’s Jan. 24, 2026, statement:

Both drew criticism, but his Jan. 26 statement has some heated replies.





Some responses mentioned the 2020 riots, telling him to ‘sit this one out’ and blaming Cooper’s past “racial justice” policies as leading to the August 2026 murder of Iryna Zarutska.



U.S. Senate Republicans replied to Cooper’s Jan. 26 statement by reposting a video about the Zarutska murder, linking it to Cooper establishing his “Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice” (TREC).

TREC was formed in June 2020 via Executive Order 145 in response to nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death. Cooper has drawn criticism for recommendations made by TREC, such as cashless bail, that has led to releases of repeat offenders who go on to commit more crimes.

TREC aimed to identify and address policies, procedures, and practices in North Carolina’s criminal justice system that disproportionately affected “communities of color,” with the goal of reducing racial inequity and bias in the justice system.

TREC was Co-chaired by Gov. Josh Stein when he was serving as attorney general and NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls, who is running for reelection this year against statehouse Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-Surry). In its final meetings, former Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, Jr. took over for Stein and Earls remained.

Some responded calling Cooper hypocritical, citing his vetoes of three bills requiring state law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

Cooper also vetoed a bill to adjust criminal proceedings involving teenage offenders charged with violent crimes like murder, rape, armed robbery.

In all, Cooper vetoed 104 bills during his two-year tenure as governor.

“Immediate Reforms” script

Cooper’s mention of “immediate reforms” in his X posts connect to Congressional Democrat calls to cut funding to DHS and ICE budgets; a signal Democrats think they can use that to shutdown the federal government again.

This past month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and most Senate Democrats vowed to block appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including roughly $10 billion for ICE, unless major reforms rein in what they describe as “abuses,” such as excessive force, better training, and more oversight.

Sen. John Fetterman has been the one Democratic holdout so far, backing ICE officers as “doing their jobs,” and stating calls to abolish ICE are “100 percent inappropriate and outrageous.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill gives DHS $190.6 billion over the four years following its 2025 passage. Of that amount, $74.9 billion goes to ICE and $66.8 billion for Customs and Border Protection, which upends attempts to do damage during annual budget fights.

Democrats have pivoted to calling for DHS Sec. Kristi Noem to be fired or impeached, but don’t expect either to happen anytime soon with President Trump backing her.

Additionally, Immigration Czar Tom Homan’s appearance in Minnesota on Thursday has shut down much of the ‘defund DHS’ talk, yet NC Sen. Thom Tillis seems to be continuing his stone throwing at Trump and adviser Stephen Miller by joining Democrats in calling for Noem to be fired.

Pardons and Commutations

His policies weren’t the only thing Cooper received backlash on. He also made controversial moves at the tail end of his tenure by commuting eight criminal sentences and pardoning 11 others.

On his last day in office, he commuted the sentences for 15 inmates on death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Family members of victims like Michael Miller, who was murdered by Cerron Hooks and Nelson Shuford, one of two people killed by Nathan Bowie, expressed outrage, saying the killers “escaped” their deserved punishments.

Critics said the pardon recipients were “convicted killers” or “murderers,” often listing details of their crimes such as robberies involving murder, witness killings, double homicides, rape-murders, arguing the moves were “soft on crime.”

What I am reading