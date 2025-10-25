Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools’ refusal to follow portions of the North Carolina law known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights law is back in the news following a post on X by the Libs of TikTok account.

The post caught the attention of NC General Assembly Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus).

This is a new piece of news. Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools (CHCCS) took this action in 2024. I covered this story for North State Journal when it occurred.

The CHCCS board drafted updates its policies to align with the law in January 2024, striking sections on prohibiting Gender Identity teaching in K-4 and notifying parents of pronouns.

Screenshots from the draft of the policy from 2024:

The updates were made to Policy Code: 1310/4002 Parent Involvement.

At the time I wrote about this in 2024, and prior to his departure from the legislature, Sen. Jim Perry (R-Lenoir) indicated he and his colleagues would look into the matter, but nothing ever came of it.

In light of the revival of CHCCS’ lack of following the law, it’s worth noting the district has “LGBTQIA” resources that include an entire page for “Elementary students,” which include links to materials on Gender Identity and the infamous “Gender Unicorn.”

10-23-25 screenshot of the CHCCS elementary resources Gender Unicorn

More To The Story

CHCCS has a relatively new superintendent, Dr. Rodney Trice.

Trice’s biography notes his past roles and associations, most of which include “equity” in the title.

“Dr. Trice returned to CHCCS as Chief Equity and Engagement Officer in 2021 and was promoted to Deputy Superintendent in 2022. This, after a seven-year stint in the Wake County Public School System as Assistant Superintendent for Equity Affairs. Prior to WCPSS, Trice worked in CHCCS as the Executive Director for Curriculum, Instruction and Technology, and later as Associate Superintendent for Student & Social Services and Equity Oversight.”

I’ve done some extensive reporting on the Office of Equity Affairs over the years for North State Journal, and Trice was part of the first articles published on Critical Race Theory.

As noted in the bio, Trice worked for Wake County Public Schools as “Assistant Superintendent for Equity Affairs".”

It may feel like semantics, but he was picked to run the Office of Equity Affairs (OEA), a unit of the district that as of 2022, that office had cost taxpayers over $8.69 million with no measurable goals for that investment.

Under Trice’s leadership, the OEA conducted required Critical Race Theory training for every teacher in that district — an activity Trice denied was happening to the Wake School board despite all evidence to the contrary.

Not long after that denial, Trice left Wake County and went back to CHCCS. Later that year, his top hire Lauryn Mascareñaz also left the OEA. Mascareñaz had been working at the Southern Poverty Law Center when she joined the OEA.

Critical Race Theory and other Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training has also been provided to Wake County Public Schools by an organization called “The Equity Collaborative,” which was founded and is run by General Assembly Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Durham).

As of invoices and payments through June 30 of this year, Wake County Public Schools had paid Meyer’s outfit over $440,000.

The lack of transparency with the OEA is an issue. Even if one wanted to view what the OEA is about, there is no longer an active website for it.

In 2022, the website existed but I was told it needed revamping. The following year, in 2023, I noticed it was giving a 404 error and was told that the page was under construction.

Thanks to the WayBack Machine, the public can see what it used to display.

If one looks at the captures between 2017 and 2022, the stats on the right hand side of the page for graduation rates and student performance did not change and the capture of the page in 2023 displays a message that says, “Sorry, the page is inactive or protected.”

A capture from August 8, 2024 shows the page was back up, but displaying far different content than the previous years, mainly describing the Wake County’s “equity lens,” as part of the district’s strategic plan of which the OEA had a big hand in creating. A year later, the page was gone again.

To read about how the OEA was created in the first place, check out this May 2025 More To The Story subscriber-only article, which I have removed the paywall on.





