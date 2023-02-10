NC bill would bar puberty blockers, controversial gender surgeries for minors
House Bill 43 tackles rising incidence of children undergoing hormone therapy and surgeries to alter outward appearance
A bill filed in the North Carolina House looks to take on the rising numbers of kids undergoing controversial hormone therapies and extreme surgeries to alter their physical appearance to that of the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.