Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #16 for 2026.

Let’s go around the horn with some general news and tidbits first.

What trying to stretch ‘Making Fetch Happen’ looks like

Tom Fiedler with Asheville Watchdog blog presents an example of what a partisan hit piece looks like — complete with a section dragging Supreme Court candidate and sitting House member Sarah Stevens (R-Surry) through his self-made mud pit, which the NC Democratic Party has been using to try to Make Fetch Happen in their projection game of sex offender freeze tag.

What NC’s tax/revenue situation actually looks like

From Carolina Partnership for Reform’s newsletter this week, “A look at taxes. Medicaid fraud? Property tax loopholes. That and more below.“

NC Democratic Party unhappy about clean voter rolls

A press release from the NC Democratic Party is unhappy with the NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE) entering into an agreement to remove non-citizens off the state voter rolls using the federal SAVE database system — which the state already uses for jury duty.

This kind of pushback on cleaning up voter rolls brought up recollections of the shenanigans involving former NC State Board of Elections Director Kim Strach in 2019. Raise your hand if you’re old enough to remember when former Gov. Cooper used his campaign strategy consultant Morgan Jackson to coordinate the ousting of Strach in order to install Karen Brinson Bell on the Democrat-controlled NCSBE.

NC a battleground chamber

The Republican State Leadership Committee announced its key state legislative 2026 targets this past Thursday — and North Carolina is on the list for its “Top Defense Battleground Chambers.”

Screen capture of a portion of the RSLC 2026 targets announcement

Obama’s Wingman endorses Earls. Again.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder has endorsed Democrat Associate Justice Anita Earls in her reelection bid.

The new endorsement statement can be viewed on the website of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), which Holder runs after co-founding it with former President Barack Obama.

This is the second time Holder has endorsed Earls; he also endorsed (and stumped for her in Charlotte) when she first ran for the seat in 2018.

Holder stumps for Earls at an event in Charlotte (2018)

The NDRC gave Earls the max donation that cycle. She was the only NC candidate to get money from Holder and his group, however, the NC Democratic Party received half a million in two installments from the NDRC during the 2018 cycle.

For those unfamiliar with the NDRC, its main purpose is to ‘fight’ for fair maps and against gerrymandering, but its true purpose is to sue until Blue and quietly funnel campaign money to various campaigns - including judicial candidates like Earls. After the Tea Party wave in 2010 when Republicans took control of state houses that had been deep blue for decades, Democrats were on their backfoot and the NDRC was born.

NCGA

Key Committee Meetings included a meeting by the House Select Committee on Property Tax Reform and a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Medicaid fraud, featuring testimony from NC Attorney General Jeff Jackson and NC Dept. of Health and Human Services Secretary Devdutta Sangvai. I’ll have an article on the latter item next week at North State Journal.

The property tax committee has recommended a levy limit constitutional amendment. Check out the press release.

House Speaker Destin Hall also issued a short session calendar showing when votes might happen.

Senate Leader Phil Berger issued a column on his Medium account about priorities for the short session — the final one of his over two decades at the legislature. Go read the column: Let’s Not Miss Our Chance to Continue North Carolina’s Conservative Successes

CONGRESS

Murphy takes on health insurance companies

Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC-03) had quite a bit to say on the House floor regarding the “egregious, profit-driven practices” of health insurance companies. Murphy is also a physician. Watch the clip Murphy put out:

Money in NC-01

NC-01 Republican candidate Laurie Buckhout announced her Q1 fundraising haul: $600K w/ $1.5M cash-on-hand. She’s challenging Democratic incumbent Don Davis for the seat this fall. Federal Elections Commission records show Davis pulled in over $2.088 million for Q1.

The National Republican Congressional Committee launched a paid ad campaign targeting Davis for voting for the “largest tax hike since World War II” and for “making working families’ lives harder.” Watch the ad below:

U.S. SENATE RACE

The race is now “Lean D”

Q1 Fundraising Gap

Whatley pulled down $5 while Cooper raked in $13.8M.

Since entering the race, Cooper has raised at least $36 million through his main campaign committee and joint/victory fundraising committees. That’s more than double Whatley’s total fundraising for the race, which is around $16 million.

As for cash-on-hand heading into the second quarter, Cooper has $18.5 million and Whatley has over $2.5 million.

These totals will only go higher. Some say it will hit $1 billion. I don’t see that happening, but it will break records for a NC senate race.

In the 2014 race where Republican Thom Tillis unseated incumbent Democrat Kay Hagan, roughly $121 million was spent in total, making it the most expensive race at that time. In 2020, Tillis defeated Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, with total spending far surpassing the 2014 race by reaching approximately $296 million.

Sex Offender Freeze Tag update: Swalwell dumped

Via WSOCTV:

US Senate candidate Roy Cooper is now rejecting an endorsement and donation from controversial former California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s PAC.

Records show Swalwell’s Remedy PAC donated $1,000 to Cooper’s US Senate campaign last September. Roy Cooper has since donated $1,000 to the NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault and is rejecting the endorsement, a person familiar with the matter told Channel 9.

Kamala stumps for Cooper

Former VP and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris apparently was stumping for Roy Cooper this past week in stops in Greensboro and, apparently, in Charlotte — which was a book tour stop planned earlier this year.

National Republican Senatorial Campaign Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia reacted by saying, “Kamala Harris’ book revealed that her friend, Roy Cooper, was one of the first calls she made after learning Joe Biden dropped out thanks to his loyalty to their radical liberal agenda, and North Carolina voters will reject Cooper in November just like they did Harris.”

The Whatley campaign, via its adviser Jonathan Felts, issued a press release titled, “Bipartisan Support from Whatley Campaign,” that said, “We’re also excited for Kamala to be back in NC!”

Felts had more to say:

“Joe Biden told Jimmy Carter to ‘hold my beer’ when it came to spiking inflation. Border Czar Kamala Harris allowed more than 15 million illegal aliens to invade our country and bring as much Chinese fentanyl as possible to poison our communities. And they both neutered America on the world stage. Then, when Joe Biden stroked out in the middle of a Presidential debate live on national TV? After ALL of that Roy Cooper said, he was all in on MORE of the same!

Why?



Because Roy Cooper ain’t a Moderate. Roy Cooper is a fringe-left radical. He came into office pledging to put grown men into little girls’ bathrooms and he ain’t changed. He’s for they/them and illegal aliens, not you and yours, just like Krazy Kamala.”

All of the statements offered reminders about Cooper, including he told Kamala Harris he was “all in” on her presidential campaign. He vetoed legislation to keep men out of women’s sports, locker rooms, and private spaces and vetoed legislation requiring North Carolina sheriffs to cooperate with ICE

Additionally, Cooper “cut a deal“ to release over 3,500 violent criminals back onto the streets, including murderers, child rapists, and 51 prisoners serving life sentences

The NCGOP also called out Cooper as being “full of it” on inflation.

POLLING

High Point University is out with a poll showing Wahtley behind Cooper by 8 points; 50-42. Interestingly, it has Earls in a dead heat at 43% with Rep. Sarah Stevens in the NC Supreme Court race.

As with all polls, take it with that grain of salt, because it’s another YouGov sample and even the description of the sample is confusing:

“800 adults in North Carolina (800 individuals who said they are registered to vote, 703 individuals who qualified as likely 2026 likely voters).”

Real Clear Polling’s average, which includes the High Point poll, has Cooper up 6.8 points over Whatley.

WHAT I AM READING

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