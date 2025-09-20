MTTS Notes: London visit, Vance honors Kirk, censure for Omar fails
U.S House Judiciary Committee to hold field hearing in Charlotte over Zarutska murder
Welcome to More To The Story Notes, the weekly national, state, and D.C. news download for paid subscribers.
Grab your coffee, dive in.
White House
President Trump and the First Lady went to London for …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.