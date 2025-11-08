MTTS Notes: China deal, Red Election & Shutdown updates
Plus, a DOJ filing on Comey, Arctic Frost updates, NC Senate race narrowing poll gap
Welcome to More To The Story Notes, the weekly national, state, and D.C. news download for paid subscribers. Grab your coffee, dive in.
White House
President Trump has continued sparring with China ove…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.