MTTS Notes: Ballroom Blitz, Shutdown continues & Brennan's DOJ referral
Also: Arctic Frost update, new NC maps for 2026 & FEMA discrimination confirmed
Welcome to More To The Story Notes, the weekly national, state, and D.C. news download for paid subscribers. Grab your coffee, dive in.
WHITE HOUSE
The Bad News
The national debt rolled over $38 trillion
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.