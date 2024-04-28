In this edition of MTTS Notes: The war on Christians, Appliances, and the border. Plus, some interesting upcoming Congressional hearings; one with Dr. Fauci.

War on Christians

Recent headlines reveal a ramping up of what some pundits are calling a war on Christians or war on Christian Nationalism.

GOP AGs put a major US bank on notice for alleged 'de-banking' of conservatives - Fox News, April 15, 2024

State financial officers put Bank of America on notice for allegedly 'de-banking' conservatives - Fox News, April 18, 2024

The letter referenced in the April 18 article was signed by financial officials such as treasurers and controllers from Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah.

“This pattern of religious de-banking strongly suggests that systemic drivers of religious and political bias may be at work within Bank of America,” reads the letter. “One objective indicator of such a problem is the bank’s egregiously low score on the Viewpoint Diversity Score Business Index, the premier benchmark for measuring corporate respect for free speech and religious freedom. Bank of America scored a meager 8 percent out of a possible 100 percent.”

There is a reference in the letter and these stories to a December 2023 House Judiciary report titled, “The FBI’s Breach of Religious Freedom: The Weaponization of Law Enforcement Against Catholic Americans.”

The report delves into the "Richmond Memorandum," which details how the FBI used sketchy sources to insert itself into Catholic houses of worship in order to surveill “radical-traditionalist Catholics” that the agency deemed "violent extremists." The Memorandum proposed opportunities for the FBI to then "infiltrate Catholic churches as a form of 'threat mitigation'.”

A more recent House Judiciary report from March 6 of this year detailed how Bank of America, along with almost a dozen other financial institutions, turned over mass customer data pulls to the FBI, DHS, and other agencies following the January 6 protest at the Capitol. All of this was done without a warrant.

The March 6 report talks about data pulls used to identify "domestic violent extremists," or DVE's. Banks were told to do filtered searches for "Maga" and "Trump," and to flag firearms transactions by searching for terms like “Cabela’s,” “Bass Pro Shop,” and “Dick’s Sporting Goods.”

The Committee's report shows that "law enforcement and private institutions shared intelligence products in the aftermath of January 6 through a web portal run by the Domestic Security Alliance Council (DSAC)."

The DSAC is a "public-private partnership" led by the FBI’s Office of Private Sector and DHS' Office of Intelligence and Analysis

Retired FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst George Hill gave testimony to the Committee showing BoA volunteered information to the FBI.

The information was a "list of individuals who had made transactions in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area with a BoA credit or debit card between January 5 and January 7, 2021, and that individuals who had previously purchased a firearm with a BoA debit card or credit card were elevated to the top of the list regardless of when or where the purchase was made."

"The Bank of America, with no directive from the FBI, data-mined its customer base. And they data-mined a date range of 5 to 7 January [of 2021] any BOA customer who used a BOA product," Hill told the Committee. "And by ‘BOA product,’ I mean a debit card or a credit card. They compiled that list. And then, on top of that list, they put anyone who had purchased a firearm during any date. So it was a huge list..."

Tucker Carlson has been exploring the war on Christians recently, as well as an anti-Christian documentary called “God and Country.” Check out his reaction video below:

The documentary, a Rob Reiner project (yes, Meathead from Archie Bunker) so far has been a colossal flop. The movie bombed at the box office. Actually, it did more than bomb, it's only grossed $60,464 in total as of a week or so ago.

BizPac Review reported on the carnage, “God and Country’ is a bomb,” Catholic League president Bill Donohue revealed in a blog post published earlier this month. “It took in a whopping $38,415 in its first weekend—over four-days—playing in 85 theaters. As one movie critic put it, this means it averaged $451 per theater, a stunning achievement, even for the Meathead.”

Read more from Christian Toto at Hollywood In Toto about Reiner’s disaster.

Christianity has been under attack by the media and the Left for as long as I can remember. And it's not always been a frontal assault, so to speak, but more along the lines of death by a thousand papercuts.

Enough Americans believe religion has no place in our institutions or in politics that their job of dismantling the power of religious the Rights has been easy.

Remember just a few years ago, CBS did a series of sorts called "An (un) Civil War." Part of that series was about the "divide" in Evangelicals due to the "rise of Christian Nationalism."



Here's one of the clips, described as “A new episode of CBS Reports' Reverb series” that “reveals that as Christian nationalism attracts followers, traditional pastors fear for their faith and the country."

Here’s NBC in 2023 with “Christian Nationalism On The Rise.”

Other notable anti-Christian news from the past decade or so included Former President Obama turning down the top Catholic official in the country to do the blessing at the DNC in 2012.

More recently, there is the late Sen. Diane Feinstein's "The Dogma lives loudly in you" comment to now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearing.

In 2022, there was the case of Mark Houck, a Catholic and Pro-Life activist, who was charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE), due to a claimed “attack of a patient escort.” He was found not guilty in January 2023.

Also in 2022, attacks on pregnancy centers and churches were common after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and returned abortion decisions to the states. In December of that year, three hooded vandals attacked a Michigan Catholic church and spray painted “Kill all Christian Nationals” on the building and sidewalk nearby.

Other Roe v. Wade retribution was more subtle. In my hometown of Syracuse, the NY State Fair canceled its Catholic Mass which had been conducted as far back as 49 years according to Fair records, but likely even longer. Organizers of the Fair refused to explain but a former area town council member alleged that NY Governor Hochul played a role in ending the practice.

War on Appliances Update

On April 24, the Biden administration finalized a rule requires gas appliances be removed from federal buildings.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is practicing what we preach. Just as we are helping households and businesses across the nation save money by saving energy, we are doing the same in our own federal buildings,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in the press release.

This Rule, which implements the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007, requires federal agencies to phase out fossil fuel usage in new federal building construction or major renovation by achieving a 90% reduction in fossil fuel use for new projects started between fiscal years 2025 and 2029 and completely eliminating on-site fossil fuel usage in new projects beginning in 2030.

Related “energy” News:

Slow Motion Invasion Update

FOX News’ Brett Baier on X posted on April 17 that Chinese nationals illegally crossing the U.S. border has increased 7,000%:

CBP data just released, in the first 6 months of FY24, Border Patrol has apprehended 24,296 Chinese nationals crossing illegally between ports of entry. The overwhelming majority (85%) of them were single adults (20,868).

Context: FYTD24 (with 6 months to go) has already exceeded the TOTAL of FY23 (24,125) and when compared to FY21 (324), it’s a more than 7000% increase.

The same day, Fox News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins posted to X, noting the majority of these illegal Chinese nationals are single adults:

NEW: 6 months into FY24 and BP has apprehended an unprecedented 24,296 Chinese nationals illegally crossing between ports of entry - exceeding the TOTAL for FY23 (24,125) - and a 7000% increase from FY21 (342)... (see chart)

Also note - 85% of the FYTD24 (24,296) are Single Adults (20,868)...

And there's 6 more months to go..

Jenkins included the following data graphic from US Customs and Border Protection showing the sharp increase:

It’s also worth noting China is expanding its footprint in regions very close to the United States. Newsweek reported this month that China is building outposts on America's doorstep... in Antigua. The Wall Street Journal previously reported China was setting up shop in Havana, Cuba.

Upcoming Congressional hearings

Dr. Anthony Fauci to Testify at Public Hearing on June 3 (Read the release!)

“Retirement from public service does not excuse Dr. Fauci from accountability to the American people. On June 3, Americans will have an opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Fauci about his role in overseeing our nation’s pandemic response, shaping pandemic-era polices, and promoting singular questionable narratives about the origins of COVID-19,” said House Oversight Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH).

EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak to Testify on May 1

What kind of questioning will the public see at these hearings?

Maybe FBI records obtained by Judicial Watch talking about Fauci’s agency funding Gain-of-Function experiments in the Wuhan Lab that “Would leave no signatures of purposeful human manipulation.”

Or possibly mRna vaccines causing cancer and interfering with treatments.

"We are now facing a tsunami of mounting evidence that the mRNA based covid vaccines not only cause cancer progression but also inhibit current treatments in controlling so-called ‘turbo cancers’, sudden and aggressive either first time or relapsed cancers, which are on the rise." - Professor Angus Dalgliesh

