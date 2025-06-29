The X account Immigrant Crimes has been a useful source for tracking illegal alien crimes across the country and in North Carolina.

In the last week or so, that account has dropped six new North Carolina cases, one of which includes a murder charge.

Court records for Case No. 25CR017495-590 show Danny Cardoza-Lara has been charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of discharge of a weapon in an occupied property.

The true bill of indictment describes the robbery as the theft of an iphone using a shotgun.

The documents in eCourts also show Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden as being in receipt of the ICE detainer and administrative warrant. McFadden has been resisting attempts by state lawmakers to require he cooperate with ICE.

Cardona-Lara has two other court records in the state’s eCourts system.

Case No. 20CR016450-590

(Mecklenburg District Court, Nov. 30, 2020)

Using fake license plate and possessing up to half an ounce of marijuana

Case No. 20CR016449-590

(Mecklenburg District Court, Nov. 30, 2020)

Driving without a registration and improper muffler

Both cases were “dismissed without leave” by the district attorney with a reason codes of “other,” “inventory control” and “judicial efficiency.”

Despite these being lower level crimes, Cardoza-Lara was put back out on the street by the Mecklenburg courts and the records show no evidence immigration officials had been contacted.

Immigrant Crimes also dropped two more Mecklenburg County cases, both of which were for serious crimes involving firearms.

Due to the hyphenated names, identifying these cases in eCourts was nearly impossible, with dozens of related names popping up no matter the specificity with which the names were entered.

More To The Story

Immigrant Crimes on X also reported on two more Forsyth County arrests, both of which were violent and involved a weapon or firearm.

Another arrest was reported in Cabarrus County on “three counts of Cruelty to Animals.” Court records show he was starving at least one small terrier in his custody.

These cases are pending, as are the overrides on two bills that Governor Josh Stein has vetoed; House Bill 318 (The Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act) and Senate Bill 153 (The NC Border Protection Act.)

