Bishop William Barber’s Moral Monday is back and will be holding a “prayer vigil” and “people’s hearing” at the NC General Assembly on Monday Jan. 26.

The flier says the event will be live streamed, “non-violent,” and for protesters to bring a battery operated candle.

Other than a committee meeting later next week, Barber has chosen a day when lawmakers are not scheduled to be in Raleigh.

According to the flier, the protest will begin at 3 p.m. and will last for eight hours.

The flier doesn’t mention that the vigil will move when the building closes at 5 p.m., so it’s a likely bet Barber and his flock are planning to overstay the closing time.

Additionally, the legislative building is likely to be more empty than usual given that a snow and ice storm is headed toward North Carolina this coming weekend and the winter storm watch lasts through Monday.

Moral Monday has a history of similar stunts at the General Assembly specifically designed for predetermined volunteers to be arrested. Certain protesters wore a special armband to designate them as an arrestee. Many of those arrested were repeat volunteers.

The upcoming Moral Monday event is the same kind of activity that got Barber banned from the building in 2017 after he was twice arrested for second degree trespass; once in May and again in June.

Back in May of 2014, the legislative services commission had had enough of the disruptions to the people’s business and altered the building rules to be more specific.

New rules put in place said that anyone who disturbs the General Assembly, specifically by singing or chanting, would be in violation of the building access rules.

Barber and Moral Monday protesters continued their demonstrations, testing those new rules and were arrested. Most of the time the charges ended up being dropped, but in 2017, things shifted.

On May 30, 2017, Barber led a group of 30-40 protesters in a sit-in demonstration inside the Legislative Building in Raleigh. The protest was loud and included drumming, mass singing, and chanting focused on Medicaid expansion.



General Assembly Police repeatedly asked the protesters to lower their noise level, as it was deemed disruptive under building rules, which prohibit disturbances that could imminently disrupt legislative proceedings. The updated rules also prohibited signs on handsticks.

When the protesters refused to comply or leave, they were arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. a Class 3 misdemeanor in North Carolina, punishable by up to 20 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200.

Following the arrests, Barber and others were temporarily banned from entering the Legislative Building as a condition of their bond/release.



The case went to trial in 2019 in Wake County. Barber pleaded not guilty, framing it as a free speech and assembly issue tied to his Moral Mondays activism. Barber and his attorneys argued the General Assembly building rules, which they had clearly read and understood, were “too vague.”



A jury found him guilty of one of the trespassing charges on June 6, 2019.

Barber’s ban from the building was later lifted by April 17, 2019, by Wake County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway.

Barber appealed the trespassing conviction but in 2021 the North Carolina Court of Appeals upheld it, ruling that the removal and arrest were due to the “volume” and disruptive nature of the protest, not the content of the speech.

In 2022, the North Carolina Supreme Court declined to hear a further appeal, letting the conviction stand.

