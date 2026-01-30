The Moral Monday eight hour long “Prayer Vigil” that More To The Story reported on a week ago apparently never took place and has been rescheduled.

The event was supposed to be held on Jan. 26 but most of the area in downtown Raleigh was still shut down due to that weekend’s ice storm.

The X post for the 1/26 vigil is still up, but it now links to a Repairers of the Breach website post showing the date is now Feb. 3

Here is the X post, which includes a 25-second video of Bishop William Barber calling on people to attend the vigil:

