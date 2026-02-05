The “eight hour” Moral Monday “prayer vigil” rescheduled for Feb. 3 ended up with Progressive Caucus Democrats helping Bishop William Barber launch latest anti-Republican movement — from the General Assembly’s press room.

While the vigil at the General Assembly this week proceeded, there was a noticeable lack of social media posts and video, perhaps a signal that few showed up to the event.



The press conference that ensued was led by members of the House Progressive Democrat Caucus. Rep. Renee Price (D- Orange) led the conference, joined by Reps. Marcia Morey (D-Durham), Phil Rubin (D-Wake), and Julie von Haefen (D-Wake).

Price opened remarks by sayin, “The United States, including North Carolina, was built on stolen land by stolen people.” She went on to accuse President Donald Trump of terrorism.

“Never had I imagined that a modern day President of the United States would authorize domestic terrorism,” said Price, before also accusing the administration of “profiling of black, indigenous and people of color” and stating, “we are witnessing masked men snatching women, men and children off the streets without due process to be sent to detention centers for deportation. In addition, government agents are murdering fellow Americans in cold blood.”

Morey echoed Price, stating, “What we’re witnessing today is cruelty, cruelty by our government, as she eloquently described.” She went on to criticize the lack of a budget being passed, stating, “We are in a crisis. The only thing that has been done is giving tax cuts to the richest.”

Barber then took the podium, taking the longest amount of time (over 22 minutes) to deliver one of his typical scripture-laden anti-Republican diatribes.

During that time, he announced the launch of the “It’s Time to Love Forward Together movement.” According to Barber’s Repairers of the Breach website, this tour will travel between six cities between Feb. 1 and ending in Wilson on Feb. 6.

“And then as clergy, we have to stand together,” said Barber. “We have now some 60-plus organizations.”

He also shared a flier of the new initiative, which lists some partners.

Prior to the Feb. 3 press conference, a ‘“Love Forward Together Mass People’s Assembly & Moral March Mobilization Partner Call” was held.

“Because we’re in a time where we have people arguing some form of religious nationalism,” Barber also said. “They’re saying that sympathy and empathy and compassion are the causes of the downfall of Western civilization. Not only is that immoral and a lie, not only is it not according to scripture, it’s just mean. It’s a little cuckoo.”

There is a “bus fund” associated with Barber’s new movement, likely to bus in protesters who might not have a vehicle.

Below is the video of the press conference and a transcript can be viewed here.

NCGOP Communications Director Matt Mercer offered some groundhog humor on the news of Barber’s planned march on Raleigh.

