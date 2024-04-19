This past week, Moms for Liberty held a private town hall event in Raleigh. I was supposed to be there, however, a family situation kept me from attending.

The title of the event was “Giving Parents a Voice.”

From the video, it looks like I missed some good conversations on parental rights, mental health in schools, and fall out from so-called “restorative justice” practices employed by school districts over the last decade.

Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tiffany Justice was part of the panel, which also included Melissa Merrell, Kenny Xu, Mary Summa, and Susie Cole.

A parents panel was also part of the program featuring NC Moms for Liberty leaders from around the state such as Britney Bouldin, Neely Turlington, and Brooke Weiss. Wake County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Taylor allegedly was supposed to take part but wasn’t in the line-up when the program started.

In the crowd were elected officials that included Melissa Merrell, a former school board member and current commissioner in Union County, as well as NC Superintendent candidate Michele Morrow and several candidates running for the General Assembly.

Overall, the main theme was parental frustration with school safety, indoctrination, and increasing levels of “wokeism” in public schools found in everything from policies to homework, as well as ideological pushes in the areas of gender and LGBTQ.

Folks can watch the video of the event below:

At least two protesters were in the crowd, one of whom screamed F-bombs at the panel and called them “liars,” and “bigots.” The altercation happened near the end of the event and began around the time closing remarks were being given.

The woman, far unidentified, yelled, “I’m going stand up and say everyone of you are fucking liars! You stand there and you lie! You are fear-mongering liars!”

Justice kept her cool, thanking the protesters for coming and telling them, “If we are going to move our country forward, we are going to have to work together.”

Here’s a screenshot of one of the F-bomber, wearing a “Ban bigots, not books” t-shirt, giving the middle finger to independent journalist Stephen Horn as Raleigh Police escorted her out. Just over the police officer’s shoulder to the right, the second protester can be seen.

Video of the protester having a meltdown can be accessed on X, via Horn’s account.

Both of the protesters were seated in the row just next to Rep. Julie von Haefen (D-Wake), who can be seen sitting on the far right of the photo below posted on X by @DocnotDoctor76.

Before the event started, which drew between 50 and 60 people, von Haefen tried to mock Moms for Liberty with a tweet including a photo of empty seats taken prior to the start of the event.

Note the time she posted the photo: 7:43 p.m.; that was almost an hour and 45 minutes into the program.

Users on X were quick to point out von Haefen’s proximity to the protesters, with some asking if they came with her.

More To The Story

As Moms for Liberty in Raleigh were being called “liars” in Raleigh… Meanwhile, in Utah, elementary kids walked out of school in protest over being terrorized daily by other students identifying as “furries.”

For the uninitiated, furries are obsessed with animals and want to be one. That includes dressing up in animal costumes, and, in some extreme cases, altering one’s body to look more like the animal one is obsessed with. A lot of “furry” people are also obsessed with Japanese anime cartoons.

In this scenario, these kids are playing the roles of the adults in the room:

ABC4-Utah has a decent article about what went down.