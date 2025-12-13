A new NC House Progressive Caucus (NCHPC) was formed in September 2025 by a group of state legislators pushing an aggressive left-leaning agenda in an attempt to pushback on the GOP-dominated legislature.

“The NC Progressive House Caucus is a caucus of state legislators committed to promoting a legislative agenda focused on equality, liberty, justice, and safety for all people in our state,” according to its website. “We fight for a North Carolina that is by the people and for the people.”