The website MayDayStrong.org, which has organized protests across the country for May 1, is holding its final organizational call tonight via Zoom.

The registration page for the call shows the political nature of the planned protest, and includes the demands: “No ICE. No War.,” “Tax the Rich,” and “Hands Off Our Vote.”

At least 20 school districts in North Carolina have canceled classes for May 1 after a large number of teacher requests for personal or unpaid leave days were placed. North Carolina bars striking by public sector employees and ‘sick-outs’ are a way around it.

The NC Association of Educators (NCAE) is orchestrating this year’s May Day protest, calling on teachers to march on Raleigh.

The NCAE is an affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), the nation’s largest teacher union.

In a separate press release sent to media outlets, NCAE Vice President Bryan Proffitt, a self-identified Socialist, is cited as a one of the individuals leading tonight’s MayDayStrong.org organizational call.

Alongside Proffitt are speakers representing the anti-Trump protest group 50501, and the far-left Sunrise Movement, underscoring the political nature of the May 1 actions.

The press release also lists the NCAE’s “Kids over Corporations” protest as a “flagship” event.

The press release includes quotes from union leaders from around the country., as well as from supporting groups like “Patriotic Millionaires,” and “Organized Power in Numbers.”

NEA President Becky Pringle is quoted in part as saying, “This May Day, NEA’s three million members are standing shoulder to shoulder with workers, immigrant families, students, parents, and our neighbors. We’re not asking for stronger, safer, more dignified communities—we’re demanding them. Because let’s be clear: too much is on the line to sit back.”

“When those at the top rig the system, when they ignore our students, our families, and our futures, we don’t stay quiet,” Pringle said. “We act. We will march. We will hold teach-ins. We will take collective action. Not as a gesture, but as a force.”

Read the full MayDayStrong.org press release here.