The big “Mark Robinson comes clean” interview dropped on Thursday.

Robinson said in the interview, “What’s done in the dark always comes to light.”

I watched it, looking for some kind of big revelation but what I saw was a rehashing of 2024 and not much coming to light. In fact, my gut reaction was ‘this an hour and a half of my life I won’t be getting back.’

The interview (and a pre-interview article) was dropped by a group called Real Truth Media, which according to Florida state business records was formed on Jan. 2, 2026, by Matt Hurley. Hurley, a guy from Florida with an interesting past in that state, was hired by Robinson after his campaign imploded following the CNN story. We’ll come back to him.

On a personal note, before we dive in — Real Truth Media’ host of the interview Josh Hall is a mystery and can stay that way. Never seen or heard of him before and found his probing of Robinson 100% underwhelming. Each time the camera went to Hall, my brain kept seeing late comedic actor legend Danny Kaye but to my ears, Hall’s voice and delivery sounded like actor Owen Wilson.

Screengrab from Real Truth Media website of After The Call host Josh Hall

The Interview

Robinson re-told the story of his upbringing, growing up poor, domestic violence, working in furniture factories, and his viral gun rights speech at the Greensboro City Council meeting.

Robinson repeatedly referred to himself as an “influencer” on social media during the interview and credited ‘divine guidance’ for deciding not to monetize his viral fame but instead using it to serve a higher purpose.

Later in the interview, the CNN report about his Nude Africa porn site postings came up and he said he had a porn addiction when he was younger, describing it as a balancing act between faith and stated the “carnal side of me was always out of control.”

Robinson characterized his porn addition as a “fascination,” and it isn’t something we hear him apologize for. He said he wrestles with issues surrounding that addiction, but diffuses his own history by saying he believes it is a widespread problem affecting many men today.

“I don’t know where that fascination came from in my life, but that’s something that followed me as a young man, this obsession with pornography,” he said before going on to compare it to a drug addiction.

“There is no shame in coming out of it. You know, there’s no shame in a drug addict coming out of being a drug addict or alcoholic. There’s no shame in someone who was once a thief who no longer steals,” said Robinson.

He added, “The shame is staying in it. And that’s what we’ve got to get our young men to start seeing how damaging that type of lifestyle is.”

Hedging on CNN report

There was hedging instead of coming “clean” when it came to the CNN report.

At the time the report came out, Robinson called it “outrageous lies“ told by his opponent, Josh Stein. When asked in the interview about why he lied, Robinson said, “I won’t say that I completely lied.”

“Some of the things about the whole story, uh, some of it, uh, there’s some truth to it,” Robinson continued. “But there again, those were the things that I wanted to separate at that moment. I wanted to separate those things.”

Robinson went on to say, “But again, the most expedient thing to do for the people around me was to just continue to continue to fight. And. uh, if I had to ignore the truth at that moment for their expediency, I felt like it was the right thing to do.”

So, no apology there. How about to his campaign team or office staff?

Blaming his campaign staff for losing

Not only did Robinson not apologize in the interview to his staff who were blindsided by the CNN story, he instead said he should have dumped them in order to win against Stein.

“I should have changed campaign teams in the summer and took my campaign in a completely different direction,” Robinson told the host. “And if I had, I believe even with the CNN scandal, I still would’ve won the race.”

After the CNN story dropped, Robinson’s campaign issued a statement that said, “Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson denies that he ever created or used an account on this website,” and that the email address had been involved in several “data breaches.”

Remember, after the report came out Robinson’s office and campaign staff had already started to leave. As the exodus continued, Robinson reportedly would blame staff for ‘leaking’ the information to CNN during various campaign stops following the report coming out.

Well, his staff didn’t leak anything. As I reported last April, staffers at the time the story came out were able to confirm the “minisoldr” handle and associated email were indeed Robinson’s.

Robinson also hired D.C. lawyer Jesse Binnall to sue CNN for $50 million for defamation in mid-October 2024 — a suit which would be dropped three months later in January 2025. Campaign records show Binnall had been paid $116,995 as of mid-December 2024.

I was present at the press conference he held with the lawyer and everyone there had a feeling it was all smoke. That feeling deepened after the lawyer made some big claims about an investigation by “seasoned trial attorneys,” and a former FBI agent, yet said didn’t share any evidence the story was false.

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More To The Story

Going back to the hiring of Matt Hurley and his firm “Southern Strategies,” here is what is known:

Hurley and the many entities associated with him all appear to be based in Fort Meyers/Coral Gables in Florida, per the state of Florida’s official records.

SunBiz also shows "Southeastern Strategies, LLC, " as active since 2021. Both were registered by lawyers but list Hurley's wife, Rachael Schaaf and/or Rachael Hurley, as registered agents. The LLC changed the registered agent to Rachael Hurley in 2022; an email listed for her in the filings was a “Landslyde Digital” address.

Florida’s business registration site, SunBiz also shows an inactive “Southeastern Strategies, Inc.“ created in 2014, dissolved in 2015.

There is at least one past Federal Election Commission complaint involving Hurley and Southern Strategies. Allegations included forging a name in the transfer the previously mentioned company “Landslyde Digital.”

Hurley was involved in a series of lawsuits and accusations of a $2 million fraud situation in the Fort Meyers, Florida area. Reporter Sara Girard of WINK News covered these activities, and WINK also reported on Hurley’s 2020 arrest linked to a NASCAR team.

Follow the Money

The Robinson campaign’s filings show it has paid Southeastern Strategies a substantial amount.

A 2024 campaign finance report shows Southern Strategies was paid $50,246, which includes $38,277.98 for travel reimbursements and lodging on Oct. 28, 2024, and $11,968.05 for the same reason Nov. 6, 2024.

The 2025 mid-year report shows a total of $97,422 spent on Southern Strategies, which includes $37,422 for operating expenses in late January 2025 and a $20,000 check cut for “legal fees.” Filings show another $40,000 paid to “Southeastern Strategies” for “legal fees,” in April 2025.

North Carolina campaign finance laws say a campaign can pay any entity for legal fees so long as the fees are related to the campaign and are not personal.

Doing so in this case raises a question, but the answer may be linked to filings in Vox Insights’ 2024 lawsuit against Robinson over $114,000 in unpaid campaign bills.

The case filings include a granted motion for David P. Fraser, an attorney based in Naples, Florida, to join the case on Robinson’s behalf. The Robinson campaign paid Holmes Fraser at least $10,000 in 2024 and another $12,084 in 2025.

Why Fraser’s involvement sticks out: Court records in Florida and elsewhere show a “David P. Fraser” as and attorney involved in Hurley’s past legal entanglements in the Sunshine state.

The entry of Fraser is also confusing, since the firm’s website only lists a Daniel P. Fraser, yet his picture is similar to that of David P. Fraser’s LinkedIn profile.

Additionally, Raleigh-based Envisage Law firm is handling the VOX case, according to filings in eCourts and 2025 Robinson campaign filings show Envisage being paid a small amount of $1,772.

The last activity in Vox v. Robinson case was a voluntary dismissal with prejudice by the plaintiffs and a remediation report that were both filed in late September 2025. Both Envisage and the Fraser Holmes firms are listed on the dismissal documentation. To view the case in eCourts, use the advanced search and enter the case number: 24CV001980-830.

One of Hurley’s other entities, Victory Insights, LLC, is also listed on Robinson’s campaign filings for $12,532 in consulting fees. This company also has had some past legal issues, according to Case No. 6D23-1084, filed in Florida’s Sixth District Court of Appeals. (More on that case here and here.)

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