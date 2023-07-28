Man arrested on weapon of mass destruction, drugs charges in my (formerly) sleepy hometown
This was Michael Norman Wray's third arrest inside a year for drug charges
My hometown is Holly Springs in southern Wake County. Just a decade ago, it was a sleepy little town of around 17,000 people filled with families and lots of wooded areas. Now it is a bustling Raleig…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.