Incidents of violence on public transit are no longer limited to Charlotte.

Raleigh Police arrested 49-year-old Rafael Francisco Cisneros for making threats and brandishing a “rusty” machete at a GoRaleigh bus station this past Tuesday.

He has been charged with communicating threats, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct at a terminal, going armed to the terror of people, and simple affray. A $5,000 secured bond has been issued to Cisneros.

Rafael Francisco Cisneros booking photo

According to the court records, Cisneros attempted to “physically injure a woman named Lakrystal Mason by threatening to cut her.

Cisneros also swung the machete in the direction of a person who was not named in the records, which resulted in a physical altercation. That person appears to be Mason’s boyfriend.

According to WRAL, Cisneros told the woman to get “read to get your neck cut off,” and her boyfriend intervened:

Anya Morrison told WRAL News that her boyfriend was the man Cisneros threatened. According to her, he attempted to intervene after he saw Cisneros threaten the other woman.

“He was telling the girl are you ready to get your neck cut off. He was about to start counting and I was like ‘oh my God do not do that’,” Morrison said. “And that’s when my boyfriend got up.”

Morrison says Cisneros was very close to seriously injuring her boyfriend.

“The man was slinging the knife at his face. He slung it at him. He was probably like an inch away from his face for real when he swung the knife,” Morrison said.

Records also show his arrest took place while he was already on pretrial release for other crimes.

More To The Story

Cisneros has a record of similar arrests in Wake County.

Arrest information via Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services

Nine cases for Cisneros in Wayne County were located in eCourts and another ten were located under his name spanning Duplin, Wake, Wayne and Wilson Counties.

Pending Wake County Cases

Case No. 25CR479931-910 (12/5/25)

Two counts simple assault, one count second degree trespass; both are misdemeanors. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond.

His release order states he was arrested while already on pretrial for another offense, which was an arrest in July for felony possession of a Schedule VI drug (pot) and assault on a female.

Case No. 25CR374339-910 (7/30/25)

This possession charge was dismissed without leave by the district attorney with no plea deal in place the very next day (Aug. 1). The note on the dismissal says lack of evidence for being unable to prove a vape pen is an “illegal narcotic.”

The records for this case also state Cisneros “willfully did assault” female by punching them “with a closed fist” on their back.

The original bond was set at $2,000 secured but was amended in December 2025 to $1,000 unsecured. The Judicial Officer named is James Robert Black.

Other disposed cases (Wake)

Case No. 25CR409284-910 (9-9-25)

Misdemeanor Larceny, Resisting a Public Officer, Communicating Threats.

Records show he stole a backpack, two t-shirts and a case of beer from Walmart with a value of $53.67.

The threat portion of the court records are partially redacted but state Cisneros told an individual he was going to “kick your ass” and “fuck you up.”

Voluntary Dismissal made official by Judge Louis Meyer on Dec. 3, 2025.



Case No. 25CR040323-910 (8-8-25)

Simple assault charge; dismissed without leave by the district attorney.

This case was also heard by Judge Meyer.

Case No. 25CR033555-910 (7-2-25)

The case included failure to reduce speed, expired/no inspection, and a citation for misdemeanor “DWLR Impaired Rev,” which stands for Driving While License Revoked due to impaired revocation.

The first two charges were dropped but Cisneros was convicted on the third and ordered to pay a $100 penalty plus fees of $193. The case records cites Judge B. Williams as the presiding official. The court records show an accident was involved.

Disposed Cases in Duplin, Wayne, Wilson

2024 - “Improper backing,” a traffic citation. Conviction with fees and fines of over $200.

2023 - Disorderly conduct, which he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of communicating threats. He was given 18 days in jail, but credited for the 18 days already served and was released.

2022 - Second degree trespass. He was ordered to spend 14 days in jail but was credited for the 14 days he had already served and he paid over $300 in fines and fees.

2020 - Citations for failing to wear a seat belt and an open container of alcohol. He was found guilty on the first charge and the second was dismissed without leave. Fines and fees paid in the amount of $126.

2009 - Assault with a deadly weapon. The charge was dismissed without leave and without a plea agreement. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer.

The first charge was dismissed without leave and he was found guilty of the second. No sentencing or fines were listed in the records.

Department of Corrections records show a probation violation for a previous DWI conviction for Cisneros for which he was to spend 2 years in jail starting May 15, 2009, but it appears he was released in January 2010.

2006 - Bond forfeiture for failure to appear.

2005 - Driving while impaired, speeding (73 in a 55), driving while drinking beer/wine, driving with a revoked license, and giving false information to an officer.

Cisneros was found guilty on the speeding charge and paid $380 in fees and fines. The driving while impaired and false information citations dismissed without leave even though he was found guilty of driving with a revoked license and doing so while drinking beer/wine. He was ordered to serve 50 days in the county jail and was given 2 points on his revoked license.

1998 (Feb.) - DWI level 1. He pled guilty, his license was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in jail with 30 days probation to follow after release. There were two “failure to comply” notices included in that court record.

1998 (Feb.) - Driving with a revoked license and giving fictitious information to an officer. Both charges were dismissed without leave.

1998 (Feb.) - Carrying a concealed weapon and possession of 1/2 ounce of marijuana. Both citations were dismissed without leave.

1994 - Speeding (75 in a 55), improper muffler. The speeding charge was dismissed without leave and was only found responsible on the muffler charge after he failed to reappear before the court.

Cisneros also was cited for DWI Level 5 and speeding in Duplin County in 1997. He was found guilty on the DWI charge and found responsible for speeding. Sentencing included 60 days confinement and the case file indicated unsupervised probation of 24 hours Community Service and entry into a substance abuse assessment, monitoring, or treatment.

View Cisneros’ incarceration record on file with the NC Dept. of Public Safety.

