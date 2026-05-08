Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #19 for 2026.

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TOP NEWS

Charlotte Mayor Resigns

A press release said Lyles, who was reelected last November, is done as of June 30 to spend more time with her grandchildren. Read the story over at North State Journal, which includes the full press release.

Cooper’s Prisoner Release List Returns

Cooper’s secret COVID-era prisoner release list has been turned into a searchable database: CooperReleasedHim.com

According to the press release, “At least 2,412 of the 4,234 criminals” released by Cooper in the agreement have been convicted of another crime or had some type of post-release violation.

Here’s the previous More To The Story article:

I have a lot more on this database, including comments from Cooper’s campaign, Whatley and the author of the database at North State Journal.

The NY Post ran a story on Thursday noting half of those released by Cooper went on to reoffend, including 18 charged with murder post-release. Examples include:

Tyrell Brace, released in July 2021 by Cooper, was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson and later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Kyshaun Norrell, released more than a year early via Cooper’s COVID settlement (originally due out October 2021), was convicted of first-degree murder in a March 2023 double shooting that killed David Chavis, 34.

Brandon Locklear, released two months early in August 2021 by Cooper, was sentenced to 13 years for shooting a mother dead on the side of a road in August 2023.

Garry Jenkins, released in May 2021 by Cooper, was charged with fatally stabbing a man at a convenience store in January 2022.

Lucas Scronce, released under Cooper’s COVID program, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his 16-month-old daughter from fentanyl exposure in April 2025.

Jimmie Speight, released in November 2020 (nine months early) by Cooper, was charged with second-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping in April 2021.

Then, of course, there is Decarlos Brown, Jr., released in September 2020 by Cooper — 2 months before his November 2021 scheduled date. He is charged with murder after surveillance footage shows him stabbing 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail system in August 2025.

The NY Post article reported one family member of a victim placing “complete blame” on Cooper.

“Why would you release somebody like that?” Debra Thompson told The Post. “They’re already showing they’re a gangster to society. You’re going to release a menace on the street?”

House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) set up a committee to investigate the prisoner release agreement. He was asked about the NY Post article and commented yesterday, stating, “I know staff has been digging through trying to get the specifics of some of those things, but it seems like every week we learn that it’s even worse than what we thought.”

Cooper keeps saying he fought the case but claims he dropped it because a judge said he would lose, but the legal filings don’t bear out much of a fight. The lawsuit was filed in early April 2020 and by December a special master was appointed.

The judge Cooper is referring to is his own appointee, Vince Rozier, Jr., who was bumped up to superior court during Cooper’s second month as governor.

From where I sit, this case looks like “sue and settle“ situation.

CONGRESS

Edwards ethics complaint update

According to Axios’ still unnamed sources, Congressman Chuck Edwards said something nice to a young female staffer in a note shortly before she left his office.

Edwards issued a statement that read, “They are baseless allegations designed to impact the campaign driven by those who want to settle old political scores. We welcome the ethics inquiry because it allows for facts to be entered into the record, not public allegations designed to drive media interests.”

In another report, Edwards called the investigation “horseshit.”

My take: It’s a tight midterm election year. This is a “#MeToo” that so far has no named sources or legal complaints filed. This is about flipping his seat.

U.S. SENATE

Solar Deal Enrichment?

More here: Whatley to Newsmax: Cooper Must Explain Energy Deal to N.C. Voters

Another Clip of Roy Dodging, Staff Blocking

Door knocking in NC

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and its PAC will be dropping $80 million into various races, including door knocking campaigns in Iowa, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina.

No mention of Michael Whatley in that statement, yet he was named in one issued from the NC Democratic Party.

“Michael Whatley was ‘proud’ to support North Carolina’s severe abortion ban and now he wants to take it nationwide,” said Mallory Payne, senior communications advisor for the North Carolina Democratic Party. “Whatley is an out-of-touch DC insider and anti-abortion extremist who can’t be trusted to protect women and their freedoms.”

The new Fetch: “Wall Street Whatley”

Trying to Make Fetch Happen isn’t over yet - now it has parents.

But there is a new Fetch campaign though, “Wall Street Whatley.”

Endorsement

National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare PAC endorsed Cooper.

Cooper back in Greensboro

Cooper stopped in Greensboro again on his “make stuff cost less” tour. And, yet again, no one asked him how he planned to do that. Cooper has been too busy describing sodas on podcasts, apparently.

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average showing Cooper up 6.8 points over Whatley has not changed since the end of April. However, that average does not include an Opinion Diagnostics poll showing Cooper up over Whatley by 9 points. The poll said 50% of registered North Carolina voters support Cooper and 41% support Whatley. Around 8% responded they were undecided.

I have been unable so far to locate an actual copy of the poll. It’s worth noting Opinion Diagnostics is based in Boston, Massachusetts, but one of the partners is Patrick Sebastian. He is part of Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page’s campaign that ousted Senate Leader Phil Berger in March’s primary.

I keep saying it: Midterms will be about the economy

Gallup: Affordability Still Dominates Americans’ Financial Worries



WHAT I AM READING

Before you go, watch this report by Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak: