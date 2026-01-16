Welcome back to the Old North State Update, edition #3.

The initial launch of the Old North State Update highlighted a group of party switchers running in statehouse legislative races. Most of those mentioned in that issue were Democrats switching to Republican, with some unaffiliated candidates in the mix.

The News and Observer expanded on that list, claiming there are 140 party switchers running in legislative, judicial and down ballot races. Most swaps were from unaffiliated to a party. Relevant excerpts:

The News & Observer identified 26 people running for the legislature in 2026 who changed their party affiliation in 2025, including candidates who moved from unaffiliated status to a party. Up and down the ballot across all levels of government, 140 candidates changed their registration.



The N&O analysis involved combining several State Board of Elections data sets. There may be additional party-switching candidates, but the analysis used strict rules for matching candidates to voting histories.



Of those 140 candidates who changed their registration statewide, just 30 switched from one party to another. The other 110 were previously unaffiliated before joining a political party.



Of the 26 legislative candidates whose registration changed, six had been with another party while 20 were previously unaffiliated. Of those six party switchers, four changed from Democratic to Republican, one from Republican to Democratic, and the other from the No Labels Party — which is no longer a recognized party in the state — to the Republican Party.

The News and Observer also reported that “most who changed their registration are running in down ballot races,” like county commissioner, school board, and local positions.

The article also says eight judicial candidates monkeyed with their registration: six district court judge candidates and two superior court judge candidates. Six out of the eight went from unaffiliated “to a party” and two of the six district court judges switched from Democrat to Republican.

Of course, the News & Observer article doesn’t tell you who these judicial candidates are, nor publish their list of the over 100 others they said were identified.

What does that mean for voters? Do your homework before casting your ballot. Be sure the candidate you are voting for is who they say they are.

Polling shows party switching

Interestingly, Gallup’s most recent polling says more people switched to Independent/Unaffiliated in 2025 than they have in the past.

“A record-high 45% of U.S. adults identified as political independents in 2025, surpassing the 43% measured in 2014, 2023 and 2024,” Gallup reported. “Meanwhile, equal shares of U.S. adults — 27% each — identified as either Democrats or Republicans.”

That same polling data shows Democrat affiliation on a continued decline since hitting a peak in 2009 and Republican registrations increasing up until 2022 before mirroring Democrats for the past two years.



That trend is not the case in North Carolina Republicans, who earlier this year surpassed Democrats for the first time in over 100 years.

One of the polling graphs should be a warning bell for Republicans:

U.S. House

Not much to say on the campaign front, but Democratic Congresswoman Valerie Foushee has joined an attempt to impeach DHS Sec. Kristi Noem.

Foushee’s colleague, NC Democratic Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) is also on board the Noem impeachment train. Read her full statement attacking Noem for ICE actions in North Carolina and making the claim Noem is “personally” delaying Hurricane Helene aid.

Ross was called out on X by FBI Director Kash Patel.