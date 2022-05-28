LGBT themed flashcards removed from Wake County Pre-K classroom
Cards for learning 'colors' all have LGBT themes, including a pregnant man
On Friday, May 27, flashcards featuring LGBT themes were confiscated from a preschool classroom in North Carolina’s largest school district of Wake County.
The cards were allegedly used to teach pres…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.