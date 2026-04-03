Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #14 for 2026.

The big news this week was the NC Supreme Court’s ruling dismissing with prejudice the 32-year long Leandro case. I’ve got the full scoop over at North State Journal.

The March jobs report shredded expectations of 59,000 in job gains by coming in with 178,000 new jobs added last month and unemployment dropping to 4.3%.



The jobs report, coupled with IRS data showing Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts impact on the average tax refund this year jumping by 11%. This presents an issue for Democrats heading into the midterms, with Politico reporting “Democratic lawmakers are divided over how to respond.”

NCGA

Committees at the NC General Assembly have started holding meetings and hearing again in advance of the legislature’s return for the upcoming Short Session, which begins on April 21.

From what I am hearing, Property Tax Reform, hurricane relief and AI are all topics on the table. On the budget, I am also hearing a deal is near following Senate Leader Phil Berger’s concession to Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page.

The budget has been held up by some small items but one big one: tax cut triggers. House Speaker Destin Hall has been making the case the trigger schedule needs adjustments to avoid a deficit in a few years. Berger, the chief architect of those triggers, has stood firm with a “no” to changes.

Andrew Dunn is apparently hearing the same things I am. Check out his Op Ed on this very subject here.

Cunningham doesn’t pull her punches

WBT’s Brett Jensen talked to Mecklenburg Rep. Carla Cunningham about being targeted by her own party and losing in the March Primary. She sounded off on her own party and Gov. Josh Stein. It’s worth a listen.

CONGRESS

Not a lot of campaign movement this week. Things will heat up as summer hits, but with the primaries out of the way, the majority of the state’s congressional seats are headed towards easy reelections.

Just to recap — the two seats to watch will be Democrat Rep. Don Davis’ NC-01 seat versus Republican Laurie Buckhout and NC-11 Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards versus Democrat Jamie Ager.

US SENATE

Sex Offender Freeze Tag continues

The headline over at Townhall this week reads, '“Roy Cooper’s Donor List Has an Epstein Problem.” Let me recap it for you: Over $200k in donations from big business and other influential people linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, the NC Democratic Party is trying to Make Fetch Happen for as many Republicans as they can. Here are examples just two of over a dozen press releases that went out over the past four days:

NRSC ad: We see you, Roy

The National Republican Senatorial Campaign (NRSC) released an ad on International Transgender Day of Visibility, to “recognize Roy Cooper who champions the left’s radical transgender agenda.”

The ad uses Cooper’s own words, where he says being asked to use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex on one’s birth certificate under HB2 is a “stain” on the state’s reputation.

The ad closes with Cooper saying he could not tolerate HB2 being the law of the land for another minute, yet he signed HB 142 — which repealed HB2, but also returned single sex facilities to the status quo.

Cooper also vetoed a bill protecting women’s sports by keeping males off their team. His veto message was about as ironic as you can get, given his 2016 campaign was all about HB2.

Payton McNabb called the veto a “slap in the face.”

McNabb sustained a serious cranial injury after a male player allowed to play on an opposition volleyball team spiked the ball into her head with such force she was knocked out.

During his tenure as governor, Cooper vetoed legislation that would protect children from “gender affirming” surgeries/treatments that are portrayed as ‘life saving’ by outfits like WPATH, and are now increasingly shown to be physically and mentally devastating to children.

In his message, Cooper says he says doctors should make decisions, not politicians. Yet during the pandemic, he repeatedly told the public to comply with “the science” and pushed vaccinations. At one point he upped his vaccination pressure campaign by stating, “Many vaccinated people are frustrated and mad; you’ve been doing your part. Channel that frustration toward pushing your unvaccinated family and friends to get the shot.”

His veto message also called the bill a “troubling precedent,” yet these surgeries and treatments are seeing a rising number of lawsuits, including a recent landmark ruling for a 22-year-old woman who was awarded $2 million in a malpractice lawsuit against her doctors for performing a double mastectomy when she was a minor, which she later claimed was done without proper evaluation and informed consent.

Cooper appears to know his past gender ideology positions are an issue as evidenced by refusing to talk to the Washington Post on the subject last August as well as running away from reporters last summer when asked about them. Last April, he also refused to answer the basic question, “how many genders are there?”

Cooper is a ‘reasonable centrist’

Gaslighting is never nice, but it happens every campaign cycle on both sides of the aisle.

The Blue Ridge Times points out a recent podcast where Cooper tried to make himself out as “reasonable moderate.” Cooper spent eight years as governor calling Republicans radicals, threats, and extremists. Heck, his campaign is still doing it in fundraising emails.

Quick example: Cooper called for ‘ending Trump’ days before Butler and he returned to that rhetoric just 5 days after the assassination attempt during a Harris campaign stop in NC.

Another example — Cooper's recent appearance on MSNOW (formerly MSNBC), where he criticized the SAVE Act (unchecked by the host), despite having used ID to vote in the March Primary with no issue.

Cooper, and the majority of national Democrats are on the wrong end of this argument; the majority of Americans support voter ID. Granted this is a poll from the right leaning Heritage Foundation, however, it shows North Carolina likely voters overwhelming support for the SAVE Act: 92% of Republicans, 60% of Independents, and 50% of Democrats.

Full of gas

Cooper was called out by X users on his complaint that gas has risen to $4. Responses to his post pointed out there is war going on in Iran and that he made no such complaints when gas prices soared under Biden, hitting a U.S. record for the highest national average price of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, 2022.

The following day, Cooper’s campaign X account dropped what was possibly the lamest political and borderline dad joke of all time on April Fools Day. White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair was not laughing.

North Carolina Democrats are still trying to make Fetch happen and the right-leaning Washington Examiner decided to help them out, but...read it yourself.

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average has Cooper over Whatley by 6.5 points, down from an 8.5 lead on March 27.

Carolina Journal reported on a poll that looks devastating for Republican Michael Whatley:

“Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a commanding early lead over Republican challenger Michael Whatley in the race for North Carolina’s open United States Senate seat, according to a new poll commissioned by Healthier United, a health care advocacy group. The survey, released on March 27, shows Cooper ahead of Whatley 50% to 32%, with Libertarian Shannon Bray drawing 4% support and 14% of voters still undecided.”

Released by Healthier United, but apparently commissioned by Nexus Strategies — Cooper’s longtime campaign firm. Pass the salt!

Pass the salt again

An Elon poll published on April 2 focuses a lot on election integrity and President Trump’s recent executive order to enact citizenship verifications for federal elections. Elon poll respondents hate this idea, but the way Elon phrased it is why:

Also problematic, the poll was run through YouGov, which as I explained in a previous installment uses self-selecting, online-only methodology that makes results biased at best and useless at worst.

What’s useful from this Elon poll is the data shows Whatley has a big name recognition gap.

The Poll’s charts, questions and data are here. Toplines, including the methodology are here.

No salt needed poll

A Quantus Insights Poll has Cooper “holding an early edge” at 48.6% and Whatley at 43.8%. What will matter in the end: Trump is “underwater in the state, with 43.0% approving of his job performance and 54.4% disapproving.”

This poll was actually very straightforward, with no question bias and a decent sample that used “validated voter files, targeting high-propensity North Carolina general election voters based on historical turnout and participation.”

The crosstabs, toplines, and sampling data are available here.

WHAT I AM READING

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