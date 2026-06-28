50501 held another “No Kings” protest on June 27, this one was titled “All of us.”

Yet 50505’s event map showing the scheduled protests really didn’t reflect that title. Zooming in on North Carolina, only three such events were scheduled to be held: Greenville, Raleigh, and Spindale.

Screen capture of NC “All of Us” protest events in NC (3).

Each of the North Carolina event information pages had identical text about the “MAGA regime,” and Trump’s “whitewashed America 250.” Raleigh’s 50501 event added the annual Raleigh “All Out” Pride Festival to its protest page.

The festival was expected to draw thousands as it has in the past, and Raleigh 50501 likely chose its location to piggyback off the festival much like the teacher’s protest earlier this year attempted to boost attendance by joining national May Day protests.

Spindale, in Rutherford County, has had several protests organized by Shannon Sims. Reporting is spotty, but it looks like the max turnout has been anywhere from just over a dozen up to 50 people, out of a town of around 4,220 people.

There was also a notable lack of media coverage.

Maybe the lack of articles was due to the organizers using the nation’s 250th anniversary as their protest backdrop. That might have rubbed people the wrong way, or, maybe there was nothing to cover due to a lack of protesters.

“All of us” was promoted by 50501 and Next250, and was supposed to draw up to 3,500 people, but that doesn’t seem to have panned out. Based on the social media posts, of which there were very few and even those were heavily curated, it looked like the attendees were all from the groups invited to participate.

In any case, the Linda Sarsour-led “Next250” group ‘s event in was held Washington, D.C. yesterday. Joining her were the other Next250 co-founders, Saru Jayaraman and Carmen Perez-Jordan.

Image taken from 50501 live stream on YouTube

50501 did live stream the Next250 event, but the stream is mainly close-ups of the stage. When the camera did pan, it was short and showed rows of seats half filled with people milling around.

Other speakers included a host of left-leaning and union-linked groups:

Zahra Billoo - CAIR

Murad Awawadeh - NY Immigration Coalition

Nourbese Flint - All* ABove All

Rachel LaForest - Bend the Arc: Jewish Action

Tamika Mallory - Until Freedom

Mia Ives-Rublee - Center for American Progress

Pastor Mike McBride - Live Free

Dominik Whitehead - NAACP

Kendrick Roberson - American Federation of Government Employees

Casandra Welchlin - Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable

Rabbi Abby Stein

Nane Allejandrez - Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos

Ken Whitaker - Michigan United

Giving remarks near the end was Pennsylvania statehouse Democrat Chris Rabb, who won the Democratic nomination for the state’s “bluest” U.S. House seat with the help of progressive squad member Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Rabb seen in the white shirt. Image via Next250 on Instagram

The DSA cheered that one of its members was headed to Congress:

Rabb will be installed after the 2026 election since he is running unopposed. Rabb has been described as a “rabble-rouser,” and “virulently anti-Israel.”

When the event concluded, there was a march to the White House with Next250 event attendees “carrying the giant Constitution and Declaration of Interdependence” which took a route through Black Lives Matter Plaza before returning to the event location in McPherson Square.