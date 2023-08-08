Known sex offender given Harvey Milk award by CLT Pride
Chad Eugene Sevearance-Turner is well-known in NC for his sex offender status
There is an update in this story at the end of this article.
Thanks to links alerts from Post Millenial on my past reporting, it appears a well-known sex offender is back in the headlines after receiv…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.