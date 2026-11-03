It’s election day. If you did not vote by mail or in person during early voting, today is your final chance.

Democrats in North Carolina hold the early voting advantage over Republicans, but unaffiliated voters creeped up by the last day.

Reminder: Results posted will be unofficial and the results for all races can be viewed on the N.C. State Board of Elections Dashboard on election night.

Two good resources for data geeks include Locke Foundation’s Vote Tracker and NCFree’s Early Vote Tracker.

These are the races I will be watching and results will be posted at North State Journal as returns start coming in.

General Assembly

SENATE

District 1: Sen. Jerry Tillett (R), appointed; Seat formerly held by Sen. Bobby Hanig (resigned) v. Melissa Zehner (D).

District 7 (New Hanover): Seat held by Sen. Michael Lee (R) v. Jessica Bichler (D).

District 11 (Franklin, Nash, Vance): Seat held by Sen. Lisa Barnes (R) v. James Gailliard (D).

District 18 (Wake): Sen. Haseeb Fatmi (D), appointed; Seat previously held by Sen. Terence Everitt (resigned) v. Chris Stock (R).

District 34 (Cabarrus): Kevin Crutchfield (R) v. April Cook (D).

District 42 (Mecklenburg): Seat held by Sen. Woodson Bradley (D) v. Stacie McGinn (R).

HOUSE

District 24 (Nash/Wilson): Seat held by Rep. Dante Pittman (D) v. Blake Boykin (R).

District 25 (Nash): Seat held by Rep. Allen Chesser (R) v. Lorenza Wilkins (D).

District 32 (Granville/Vance): Seat held by Rep. Bryan Cohn (D) v. Frank Sossamon (R). *This is a rematch.

District 35 (Wake): Seat held by Rep. Mike Schietzelt (R) v. Evonne Hopkins (D).

District 37 (Wake): Seat held by Rep. Erin Paré (R) v. Winn Decker (D).

District 62 (Guilford): Seat held by Rep. John Blust (R) v. Shelly Headen (D).

District 63 (Alamance): Seat held by Stephen Ross (R) Republican candidate: Ryan Moffitt Democratic candidate: Ian Baltutis

District 73 (Cabarrus): Seat held by Rep. Jonathan Almond (R) v. Thomas Monks (D)

District 74 (Forsyth): Seat held by Rep. Jeff Zenger (R) v. Amy North (D)

District 82 (Cabarrus): Seat held by Rep. Brian Echevarria (R) v. Chris Bishopp (D).

District 93 (Watauga): Seat held by Rep. Ray Pickett v. Charlie Wallin (D).

District 98 (Mecklenburg): Seat held by Rep. Beth Helfrich (D) v. John Rhodes (R).

District 105 (Mecklenburg): Seat held by Rep. Tricia Cotham (R) v. Ken McCool (D).

District 109 (Gaston): Seat held by Rep. Donnie Loftis (R) v. Mark Carver (D).

District 115 (Buncombe): Seat held by Rep. Lindsey Prather (D) v. Anthony Penland (R).

Some additional House races to watch and miscellaneous notes

House District 48 (Hoke/Scotland): This seat is held by Rep Garland Pierce (D) and he faces Ralph Carter (R). This seat race was close in 2024; Pierce won by roughly 4 points.

House District 5 (Camden, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank): Seat held by Rep Bill Ward (R) v. Sam Davis III (D).

House District 63 (Alamance): Open seat (no incumbent) Ian Baltutis (D) v. Ryan Moffitt (R).

House District 64(Alamance): Seat held by Rep Dennis Riddell (R) v. LeVon Barnes (D). Another rematch from 2024.

House District 20 (New Hanover): Open seat: Dane Scalise (R) v. Tim Merrick (D).

Senate District 26 (Guilford, Rockingham): Open after the primary after Senate Leader Phil Berger lost to Sam Page, who is facing Steve Luking (D).

Days before the General Election, NCFREE altered its rankings slightly, making majority control of the 120 seat House as a “toss up.” 72 seats are needed for veto proof majority in that chamber and the House is currently one shy and if certain races end up with Democrat winners, the Republican margin will likely drop to half a dozen seats.

NCFREE had at least four Senate seats ranked as “toss up” as well.

Congressional Races

The top two to watch will be NC-01, the rematch between Congressman Don Davis (D) v. Laurie Buckhout (R), and NC-11, between Republican Jennifer Balkcom and Democrat Jamie Ager.

Election polling sites like Cook Political report have NC-11 leaning Democrat and NC-01 as a toss up.

As I mentioned in last week’s Old North State Update, there has been speculation that two other seats are in contention: Republican Congressmen Greg Murphy (NC-03) and Richard Hudson (NC-09). Those races may be tighter than usual, but I’d be a bit surprised to see those seats flipping.

Its worth noting House Speaker Mike Johnson campaigned with Buckhout and Murphy yesterday.

Additionally, the rumor mill has other Republican congressional members concerned about their races such as Virginia Foxx (NC-05), Mark Harris (NC-08), Brad Knott (NC-13) and Tim Moore (NC-14).

I will be channeling my inner Karen Walker most of tomorrow night, so if you don’t already follow me on X, now is the time to do so: A.P. Dillon