The arrest of an illegal alien from Mexico on Child Sex Abuse Materials (CSAM) charges appears unreported on by state media outlets as of publication of this article.

The arrest and charges against 38-year-old Carlos Alonso Hernandez Urbina were announced by Western District of North Carolina U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson on July 22.

“Child sexual abuse material involving prepubescent minors is disgusting,” said Ferguson in the press release. “Those that come to this country illegally to engage in such conduct will serve time in federal prison before being deported.”

Per the press release, from May to June of this year, “Urbina knowingly distributed CSAM on multiple occasions to five individuals.”

“It is further alleged that from 2024 to 2026, Urbina did knowingly possess and accessed with intent to view CSAM that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor that had not yet attained 12 years of age,” per Ferguson’s release.

The Western District’s case documents in USA v. Hernandez Urbina (Case No: 3:26-cr-00149) are mostly redacted at the current time. The charges appear to include five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The state’s eCourts system sheds some light on the federal charges.

State eCourt records are for a matching pending case in Mecklenburg County (Case No. 26CR347506-590) with nine charges listed in the indictment filing: four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five third degree counts of the same offense.

Detail included in the indictment on file include Hernandez-Urbina sharing images of a “female minor, approximately seven (7) to ten (10) years of age, engaged in sexual activity, kneeling on the floor with her genitals visible while a nude adult male inserted his penis into the minor’s mouth...”

The warrant document in that case describes images of a female between the ages of 5 and 8 exposing their genitals to a camera and another prepubescent female laying on a bed, pulling her legs up to her chest to show her genitals.

According to arrest records, Hernandez-Urbina was booked two times; July 1 and July 3.

All of his arrest and inmate records show the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office listing his race as “W,” denoting white.

Screenshot of MCSO records for Urbina

Arrest records show a $50,000 bond was initially issued but updated charge listings show an ICE detainer was issued.

MCSO arrest records for Urbina

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Like so many cases these days, Hernandez-Urbina has other court case records.

The other cases in eCourts for Urbina come up under an alteration of his middle name of Alonso to “Alo.”

As an illegal alien, he’s not permitted to get a NC driver’s license and therefore shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of any vehicle, yet the court cases involve a DWI charge, and two failure to produce a license citations.

2012 - Failure to produce a driver’s license

Case No. 11CR061400-590

He pleaded guilty but the legacy case scan documents are not attached to that court record.

2017 - DWI level 4

Case No. 17CR204525-590

The birthdate of the individual matches that of Urbina but uses a variation of the name he has recently given for his July arrest. A guilty plea was entered for blowing a BAC of .18, and he paid around $760 was paid in fees and fines.

The court record also shows a recommended minimum 60 days confinement, community service, substance abuse assessments, and to “Not operate vehicle until properly licensed to do so.”

2023 - Failure to produce a driver’s license

Case No. 23CR739176-590

This citation was converted to a lesser charge of failure to notify the DMV of an address change, per the court records.

