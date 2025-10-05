Illegal alien charged in NC with sex crimes involving 7-year-old
Roberto De La Cruz Mendez has a record in North Carolina and now has an ICE detainer hold placed on him
An illegal alien first charged with taking indecent liberties with a 9-year-old has also been charged with raping that same child when she was 7.
Roberto De La Cruz Mendez, age 42, was arrested by Fra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.