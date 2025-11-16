Under Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched a new operation focusing on the over 450,000 migrant children that entered the country under the Biden administration.

According to an ICE press release, the main purpose of the operation is “to conduct welfare checks on these children to ensure that they are safe and not being exploited.”

“The Biden administration’s open border policies empowered human and sex traffickers,” the press release states. “The Trump administration is taking a sledgehammer to human trafficking rings and ensuring these children who were smuggled across the border are not being abused.

“Secretary Noem is leading efforts to rescue and stop the exploitation of the 450,000 unaccompanied children the Biden administration lost or placed with unvetted sponsors,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. Many of the children who came across the border unaccompanied were allowed to be placed with sponsors who were smugglers and sex traffickers.”

McLaughlin went on to say theTrump administration has located “more than 24,400 of these children in-person, in the United States, through visits and door knocks.”

Examples of arrests of sponsors of migrant children in the press release included charges like robbery, assault, fraud, forgery, battery, domestic violence, drug trafficking, and aggravated homicide.

Alarmingly, charges also included rape of a child, enticement of a child under 16 and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

One of the sponsor examples listed was an illegal alien from Guatemala who was charged with attempted murder in North Carolina. The press release does not name the individual.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released a report that earlier this year that showed the Biden administration placed more than 11,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) with adult sponsors who were not their parents, relatives, or legal guardians.

The report’s summary of Biden Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Data stated that from Oct. 2020 to Sept. 2024, HHS “cared for 468,736 unaccompanied migrant children,” and that from Oct. 2024 to June 2025, “HHS has cared for 21,399 unaccompanied migrant children.”

Grassley’s report also said 11% of children were placed with sponsors who were not vetted through background checks and fingerprinting.

Case Update

For those readers who have asked about the status of Jonathan Escobedo-Ramirez, the illegal who evaded Apex Police in August, MTTS is still tracking the case and he is still in the wind. MTTS contacted the regional ICE office, but there were no new updates as of the end of October.

ICE’s operation focusing on migrant children comes as Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) is making a sweep through Charlotte this weekend.

WBT’s Brett Jensen broke the news on X on Nov. 12. Jensen also posted that Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said he was notified in writing of the CPB operation.

A joint response from Charlotte and Mecklenburg County elected Democrats was posted to X by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also issued a statement that their officers would not assist any ICE or CPB officers conducting operations in the city.

City officials and various allied activists held a press conference last Friday. Some of the rhetoric turned towards President Donald Trump, in particular, remarks made by Charlotte-area NAACP President Corrine Mack.

Mack stated that Trump “believes Hitler was the greatest man on earth,” and Trump’s “whole vision is to be like Hitler and create 1940s Germany.”

Gov. Josh Stein issued his own statement, which claimed most of those arrested “have no criminal convictions” and “some are American citizens.”

“Public safety is the top priority for all of us in government – and that means fighting crime, not stoking fear or causing division. We should all focus on arresting violent criminals and drug traffickers. Unfortunately, that’s not always what we have seen with ICE and Border Patrol Agents in Chicago and elsewhere around the country. The vast majority of people they have detained have no criminal convictions, and some are American citizens. “I want to encourage North Carolinians to remember our values. We follow the law. We remain peaceful. We do not allow ourselves to be provoked. We stand with our neighbors. And when we see injustice, we bear witness. If you see any inappropriate behavior, use your phones to record and notify local law enforcement, who will continue to keep our communities safe long after these federal agents leave. That’s the North Carolina way. “As this situation develops, I will continue to stay in touch with local and state officials to keep people safe, respect the rule of law, and support our people.”

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino responded to comments made by NC Democratic Congresswoman Alma Adams, but also included Stein.

“Immigrants rest assured, we have your back like we did in Chicago and Los Angeles,” Bovino wrote on X. “Rep. Adams, perhaps you & Gov. STEIN should learn the difference between an illegal alien & an immigrant. Illegal aliens have no place in our communities and should self deport via CBP Home.”

Bovino followed up with additional posts of two illegal aliens arrested in Charlotte.

There are more examples in this Nov. 15 DHS press release, titled, “DHS Launches Operation Charlotte’s Web to Target Criminal Illegal Aliens Terrorizing Americans in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

Stein’s statement also prompted a response from the NC Republican Party (NCGOP), “Correcting Josh Stein’s Shameful Lies About Federal Law Enforcement.”

The NCGOP’s post debunks four “lies” Stein told in his statement and in other remarks the governor has recently made:

Lie #1: Stein says American citizens are being detained

Lie #2: Stein says senior citizens are being assaulted

Lie #3: Stein says ICE is ‘going after’ peaceful protestors

Lie #4: Stein says federal law enforcement officers are wearing masks and not using identification

The NCGOP’s post closes with a statement that reads, “Stein is sowing chaos and fear about legitimate law enforcement operations targeting violent criminal illegals and drug traffickers.”

“As North Carolina’s so-called “top cop” for eight years, he failed to reduce violent crime in our state, and as governor, he has seen homicide rates skyrocket on his watch. Governor Stein must stop lying about the heroic men and women who work every day to make cities and communities safer across our country,” the NCGOP statement says.

News related to the (overblown) reaction to CPB in Charlotte

The left-leaning immigrant activist group Siembra NC has published and “ICE tracking app” called Ojo Obrero, which translates to “Worker’s Eye.”

