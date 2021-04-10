Hygiene Theater Ends: CDC changes guidelines on surface cleaning
CDC: risk of getting COVID by touching a contaminated surface less than 1 in 10,000.
In a series of recent updates, the CDC has updated its COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection guidance, bringing it in line with what doctors and scientists have been saying since last year: the probabil…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.