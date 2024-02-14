For just the second time in the history of the nation, a cabinet-level official has been impeached. The last time it happened was Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876. In that case, the House impeached but the Senate failed to do so. Such is likely to be the case with Mayorkas as well.

The U.S. House voted 214-213 to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for “high crimes and misdemeanors” over the illegal immigration border crisis resulting from his "willful and systemic refusal” to comply with immigration laws.

In his conduct while Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, in violation of his oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, to bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and to well and faithfully discharge the duties of his office, has willfully and systemically refused to comply with Federal immigration laws….

The resolution goes on to detail Mayorkas’ failings as DHS secretary including illegal border crossing numbers that “skyrocketed” under his tenure.

(1) During fiscal years 2017 through 2020, an average of about 590,000 aliens each fiscal year were encountered as inadmissible aliens at ports of entry on the Southwest border or apprehended between ports of entry. Thereafter, during Alejandro N. Mayorkas’s tenure in office, that number skyrocketed to over 1,400,000 in fiscal year 2021, over 2,300,000 in fiscal year 2022, and over 2,400,000 in fiscal year 2023. Similarly, during fiscal years 2017 through 2020, an average of 130,000 persons who were not turned back or apprehended after making an illegal entry were observed along the border each fiscal year. During Alejandro N. Mayorkas’s tenure in office, that number more than trebled to 400,000 in fiscal year 2021, 600,000 in fiscal year 2022, and 750,000 in fiscal year 2023.

201 Democrats voted no, including all seven of North Carolina’s Democratic representatives.

But the Democrats weren't the only "nay" votes. They had help from three Republicans who helped torpedo the first attempt and who voted no again this time: Ken Buck (CO), Mike Gallagher (WI), and Thomas McClintock (CA).

Rep. Blake Moore (UT) helped kill the first impeachment attempt but did not vote against the second attempt.

The return of Rep. Steve Scalise this past week following cancer treatments made the difference and gave Republicans the edge needed to pass the resolution.

The matter now heads to the Senate, where it is more than likely to fail and proceedings are expected to start Feb. 26.

Reactions from the DHS and the White House were about what one would expect.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement "Without a shred of evidence or legitimate Constitutional grounds, and despite bipartisan opposition, House Republicans have falsely smeared a dedicated public servant who has spent more than 20 years enforcing our laws and serving our country. Secretary Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security will continue working every day to keep Americans safe."

President Biden, through White House communications, said the impeachment was a "blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honorable public servant in order to play petty political games."

Let’s not forget that just last week, Biden was playing “petty political games” on the border crisis by blaming former President Trump.

“The only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” Biden said during a press conference on his proposed border bill.

The Trump campaign’s response was to drop a blistering ad titled “Joe Biden’s Middle Finger.”

Elon Musk responded with just four words:

Musk is correct in more ways than one. If one recalls, House Republicans passed the Secure the Border Act over 280 days ago. Where is that legislation now? Sitting and collecting dust in Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer’s office.

The rising crime, gang activity, and major cities being overwhelmed are not “petty political games. Voters aren’t buying it either with polling on the issue showing overwhelming majorities disapproving of how he’s handled immigration.

Biden’s actions over the past three years dismantling border policy and the data do not support his attempt to blame his predecessor.

2023: 2,476,000 2022: 2,379,000 2021: 1,735,000 2020: 400,000

The president’s remarks also seem to ignore he spent the past three years of his presidency claiming the border was secure as well as tapping Vice President Harris early on to be his “border czar” but she has demonstrably done nothing in that role and routinely dodges questions on it. Harris also didn’t even visit the border until June 2021 and she hasn’t been back since.

