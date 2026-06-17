Last night, the Holly Springs Town Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to impose a one year moratorium on creation of all data centers within the town limits. The moratorium will end on June 16, 2027, unless revoked ahead of that date.

Below is the list I’ve been keeping of towns and counties passing data center moratoriums. The majority of these moratoriums cover all data centers, data processing facilities, and cryptocurrency mining. (Note: This list is not comprehensive; there may be localities or counties I have missed. Feel free to email me if you see one missing: apdillon@protonmail.com)

Counties:

Chatham County: 1-year moratorium (February 2026).

Clay County: 1-year moratorium (September 2025)

Orange County: 1-year moratorium (April 2026).

Gates County: 1-year Moratorium (earlier in 2026).

Harnett County: 1-year moratorium (May 2026).

Northampton County: 32-month moratorium (May 2026).

Rowan County and Swain County: 1-year Moratoriums passed in April 2026.

Towns and cities:

Apex: 12-month moratorium (passed April 2026).

Boiling Spring Lakes (Brunswick County): 12-month moratorium (June 2, 2026)

Brevard (Transylvania County): 1-year moratorium (September 2025).

Boone (Watauga County): 90-day moratorium (March 2026).

Canton (Haywood County): 1-year moratorium (February 2026).

Charlotte City Council - 150-day moratorium (May 2026)

Durham: 60-day moratorium (May 2026).

Fayetteville (Cumberland County): 120-day pause (May 2026).

Kings Mountain (Cleveland County): 6-month (182-day) moratorium on new data centers. (Feb. 24, 2026, with end date in late August 2026).

Spring Hope (Nash County): 1-year moratorium (May 2026).

Wendell: Moratorium through Dec. 31, 2026 (May 2026).

Other activity

Asheville: The City Council has been considering a potential 1-year moratorium, which was presented in mid-June but nothing has been enacted yet.



Lee County / Sanford: Added specific data center regulations to their Unified Development Ordinances in April 2026 rather than a full moratorium.



Places like Stokes County, which approved a project amid opposition and a lawsuit, Vance, and Edgecombe have been considering similar proposals but haven’t enacted moratoriums.

Some Context

I live in Holly Springs. There are no proposed data center sites for our town nor does the town have any already established data centers.

Holly Springs’ Town Council flipped to Democrat control in 2024. The new members ran on making stuff cost less, reducing traffic and fighting rapid overdevelopment.

So far, they’ve done none of those things and instead have approved jacking up the cost of our services fees for water and trash and continued to allow multiple new subdivisions to proceed.

For context on the rapid growth, my town was under 18,000 people when we moved here in 2009. Two years ago it hit over 53,000, and is now somewhere over 56,000 and counting.

Misinformation on Data Centers

Misinformation about data centers is becoming prolific and has been called “manufactured” by some. As previously reported here at More To The Story, the Party for Liberation and Socialism is behind the push for moratoriums around the country, including in North Carolina.

One oft repeated objection to these centers is that they raise local residential utility rates. That’s false, per a recent white paper by the Data Center Coalition, formed to combat such claims.



Key findings from the paper include:

Multiple studies show data centers can generate more revenue for utilities than it costs to serve them, helping to offset or lower costs for other customers.

There is no consistent relationship between load growth and rising electricity rates at the state level.

States with significant data center-driven demand growth, such as Texas and Virginia, have seen relatively modest rate increases. Meanwhile, states like California and New York have experienced higher prices despite declining load.

In the PJM market (13 states and Washington, D.C.), data center load growth accounted for approximately half of the recent increase in capacity prices, with the remainder attributable to market design changes, supply constraints, and power plant retirements.

The white paper is also independently backed up by the Institute for Energy Research (IER).



IER’s report looking at the energy claims found the following:

Data center heavy states do not have higher electricity prices. The 10 states with the most data centers, including Virginia, Texas, California, Illinois, and Ohio, averaged 14.46¢ per kilowatt-hour in 2025. All other states averaged 14.39¢.

Price increases show no clear pattern regarding the presence of data centers. There is no significant difference in the rate of electricity price increases between states with high concentrations of data centers and those without.

Increasing electricity sales are negatively correlated with electricity price increases. States that have growing electricity demand saw lower increases in electricity rates.

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