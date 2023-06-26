Harvard/Harris poll shows overwhelming school choice support
Despite the rhetoric by Democrats and anti-choice activists, Americans want more charter schools
Despite the rhetoric by Democrats and anti-choice activists, Americans want more charter schools according to a June Harvard/Harris Poll.
Most Americans - 64% - want to live in a state that has low ta…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.