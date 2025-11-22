North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein issued a letter to Dept. of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem on Nov. 21 demanding information on immigration actions in the state.

Stein’s letter came well beyond the peak of the Dept. of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Patrol’s (CPB) Operation Charlotte’s Web, which has netted 370 arrests, up from the 250 reported earlier this week.

“I write to express my alarm at the tactics and conduct of the Department of Homeland Security’s federal law enforcement officers throughout Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “Operation Charlotte’s Web” here in North Carolina,” wrote Stein. “I have always ranked public safety among my top priorities and have long held that people who are here unlawfully and commit violent crimes must be held accountable and deported.”

Stein goes on to accuse CPB of “recklessly jeopardizing public safety and creating havoc in our communities.”

Stein also references reports of “American citizens having their car windows broken,” which is likely referring to this instance of CPB breaking the window of a woman’s car. That incident was later revealed to have occurred because that person, along with another woman, had interfered with their operations, fled and refused commands to exit the vehicle. The woman have been federally charged with interfering with impeding a federal officer conducting their duties.

Another yet-unidentified individual was detained for a similar reason after jumping a curb and racing their car around a gas station parking lot, nearly running over an officer, as documented by News Nation in the video below.

The person told News Nation they are part of a “group” that tracks ICE but wouldn’t give details.

Stein’s Demands

Stein’s letter to Noem included 12 demands for information about CPB’s operations, and one demand item included eight sub-requests focusing on who was arrested.

Excerpt from Stein letter to Noem.

The letter sits on the Governor’s website with no announced public-facing link and there is no related press release on the Governor’s website about this letter as of the publication of this article. A copy of the letter can also be found on my Document Cloud.

Noem hasn’t said anything about the letter as of the publication of article, but she’s likely to politely tell Stein to pound sand and much, if not all, of what he wants to know likely won’t be turned over. It’s not common practice for any law enforcement agency to outline its operational details to any outside entity or elected official.

More To The Story

The letter went out the day after Stein held meeting with certain law enforcement officials “along the coast,” to plan to keep North Carolina safe, according to a post by Stein on on X.

The governor’s post garnered a reply from CPB Commander Greg Bovino.

CPB said it ended operations in Charlotte and there is evidence some actions may were still going on in Raleigh as of Friday. The federal enforcement officials are expected to head to New Orleans next.

